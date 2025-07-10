Digicert Opens Registration For World Quantum Readiness Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DigiCert's Quantum Readiness Awards return for a second year to celebrate organizations paving the way to a quantum-resilient future

Lehi, Utah, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert , a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced open registration for its annual World Quantum Readiness Day virtual event, which takes place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The company is also accepting submissions for its Quantum Readiness Awards . Both initiatives spotlight the critical need for current security infrastructures to adapt to the imminent reality of quantum computing.

World Quantum Readiness Day is a catalyst for action, urging enterprises and governments worldwide to evaluate their preparedness for the emerging quantum era. It highlights the growing urgency to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards and provides a playbook to help organizations defend against future quantum-enabled threats.

“Quantum computing has the potential to unlock transformative advancements across industries, but it also requires a fundamental rethink of our cybersecurity foundations,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “World Quantum Readiness Day isn't just a date on the calendar-it's the continuation of a global conversation about the urgent need for collective action to secure our quantum future.”

The Quantum Readiness Awards were created to recognize organizations that are leading the charge in quantum preparedness. These pioneers are setting the standard for what it means to be quantum-ready, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the challenges that quantum computing presents.

Judges for the Quantum Readiness Awards include:

Hugh Thompson , Chairman, RSAC

Bill Newhouse , Cybersecurity Engineer & Project Lead, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, NIST

Dr. Ali El Kaafarani , CEO, PQShield

Alan Shimel, CEO, TechStrong Group

Blair Canavan , Director, Alliances –PQC Portfolio, Thales

Tim Hollebeek , Industry Technology Strategist, DigiCert

DigiCert is championing a collaborative approach to build a quantum-resilient future. By working closely with industry leaders and harnessing collective expertise, DigiCert is helping drive a broad, coordinated transition to quantum-ready security, mitigating risk and preserving trust in our increasingly digital world.

Resources:

Read the Trust Pulse Survey results: Quantum Readiness Gap

Learn more about World Quantum Readiness Day

Download the eBook: Post Quantum Cryptography for Dummies

Check out Quantum Insights to learn about PQC's impact on Digital Trust

Visit DigiCert Labs' Post-Quantum Cryptography Sandbox

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust , enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert ® ON , the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow @digicert .

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461 ...