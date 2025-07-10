Smart Inhalers Market To Reach USD 5.30 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Rising Prevalence Of Respiratory Disorders And Digital Healthcare Innovation SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 1.63 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 5.30 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 14.01% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Type
MDIs (Metered Dose Inhalers) held the largest market share in 2023, due to existing clinical experiences, ease of use, sensor readiness, and robustness to create various concepts of sensor-based smart modules. They are widely prescribed for the treatment of both asthma and COPD, particularly in the elderly.
DPIs are the fastest growing of these, with their breath-actuated devices and zero propellant content, as well as increasing interest among users in terms of both environmental and pediatric acceptability.
By Indication
In 2023, the COPD segment dominated the market, with a share of 50.7%, as COPD is highly prevalent across the globe, and it requires continuous monitoring to prevent worsening symptoms. And asthma is the fastest growing indication, thanks to early diagnosis, growth in the number of paediatric cases, and more digitally savvy younger patients and carers.
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals' pharmacies segment dominates the global market in 2023, with a strong doctor–patient relationship and dependence on hospital technology procurement. Moreover, the fastest growing pharmacies are primarily online, and for ease, digital prescriptions, home delivery, and the newfound uptick in telemedicine.
By End Use
The largest share of spending, or 51.5% in 2023, was at hospitals, driven by higher patient volumes and emergency inhaler use, and bundled digital care approaches. The care is the fastest growing segment induced by such demand for remote monitoring, the treatment at home of chronicle disease, and the increasing preference for individualized treatment.
Smart Inhalers Market Segmentation
By Type
- Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs) Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)
By Indication
- Asthma COPD Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
By End Use
- Hospitals Homecare Settings Others
Regional Analysis
North America was a prominent smart inhalers market in 2023, owing to well-established reimbursement policies, higher disease awareness, and the presence of large industry players in the region.
The fastest growing market is the Asia Pacific, driven by higher prevalence of respiratory diseases associated with pollution, increasing disposable income, growing access to healthcare, and government initiatives for digital health in the likes of India, China, and South Korea.
Recent Developments
- In October 2024, Modivcare Inc. and its subsidiaries, VRI and Higi Care, collaborated with Tenovi for the incorporation of Adherium's Hailie Smart Inhalers in remote patient monitoring programs. In June 2024, Aseptika introduced PUFFClicker3, an all-in-one dose counter supporting 101 inhalers to improve monitoring of usage and adherence to therapies. In May 2024, ResMed introduces the first-ever smart inhaler connected software platform,“AirAssist,” for integrated respiratory care, to the Australian market.
