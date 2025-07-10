Iact And UEFA Foundation For Children Launch 'She Should Play' Girls Soccer Camp In Bangui, Central African Republic

She Should Play. She Can Play. She Will Play.

A powerful lesson in what can happen when we fully resource community-led sports programming for girls globally.

- Christelle, Female Coach Lead, Bangui United Soccer Academy

BANGUI, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Through a grant from the UEFA Foundation for Children , iACT and Bangui United Soccer Academy successfully launched“She Should Play,” a community-led soccer camp for girls in Bangui, Central African Republic. The goal of the initiative was simple, yet powerful; to bring more girls into sports, build their confidence, and challenge gender norms.

Originally the initiative was designed to train 150 girls, but the program quickly surpassed expectations. Between May and July, coaches registered more than 250 girls, with the program continuing to be in high demand among local schools and communities. In addition to soccer, She Should Play included workshops on life skills, leadership, health, communication, and goal-setting.

“What has emerged from this grant opportunity is more than just a soccer program. It's a powerful lesson in what happens when we invest in women and girls in sport anywhere in the world,” Sedrick Murhula, Senior Manager, Sports for Development, iACT

When we resource community-led soccer programs for girls, we're not just addressing or promoting gender equity in sports, we're enabling girls to grow in their own confidence, build leadership skills, and push back societal barriers that have limited them for generations.

The project also intentionally engaged parents, teachers and community leaders. Parents and teachers expressed immense appreciation for the positive changes they have seen in the children. They also appreciated the training they received to help them fully understand the importance of sports – their physical, mental, and social benefits.

“She Should Play is more than just a soccer camp. It's about creating safe, inclusive spaces where girls feel seen, heard, and valued.” Christelle, Female Coach Lead, Bangui United Soccer Academy

iACT hopes this initiative will go beyond Bangui and serve as a model for other communities across the Central African Republic and the broader region. The success of She Should Play stands as a testament to the impact we can have when diverse actors come together around a shared vision and through local leadership.

We welcome partnerships with organizations and groups throughout the region to expand the She Should Play movement – bringing more girls into the game and unlocking the power of soccer to transform lives.

About iACT

Based in Los Angeles, iACT is an international organization with a mission to resource and partner with people affected by war and conflict, to amplify their voices and create opportunities for them to thrive. For more information visit:

