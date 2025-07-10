NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index
-
Stocks are coming off a winning session, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 0.6%
Investors monitor latest trade talks, with President Trump announcing a 50% tariff on Brazil on Wednesday
NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index, set to debut later this month
Opening Bell
Minnesota Business Partnership shines a national spotlight on Minnesota's world-class businesses and the exceptional employees driving their success and advancing Minnesota's headquarters economy
Closing Bell
Calamos Investments (NYSE Arca: CAIE) celebrates the recent launch of their CAIE ETF
