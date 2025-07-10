Nextnrg Reports Preliminary June 2025 Revenue Growth Of 231% Year-Over-Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Driven Energy Pioneer Delivers Sixth Consecutive Record Month

Company on Clear Path to $100 Million Revenue Run-Rate with Canadian Acquisition

MIAMI, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered through its Next Utility Operating System®, smart microgrids, wireless EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for June 2025.

June 2025 Highlights:



Revenue: $6.98 million, up 231% year-over-year and 6% month-over-month

Gallons delivered: Over 2.04 million gallons, up 270% year-over-year and 4% month-over-month Year-to-date revenue through June reached approximately $35.87 million, representing a 33% increase over full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $27 million



"We're thrilled to report our sixth consecutive record month, with June's 231% year-over-year revenue growth demonstrating the scalability of our AI-driven energy platform and strong market demand for our integrated solutions," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "With our pending acquisition of ReFuel Mobile in Canada and expanding domestic operations across six U.S. states with 144 active fuel delivery trucks, we are positioned to achieve $100 million in forward 12-month revenues. More importantly, our improving operational efficiency and recurring revenue contracts provide a direct pathway to profitability in 2026 – a critical milestone that will transform NextNRG from a high-growth company into a sustainable, cash-generating enterprise. The combination of our proven mobile fueling platform, microgrid pipeline, and strategic international expansion creates multiple revenue streams that support both our near-term growth targets and long-term profitability objectives."

NextNRG's robust growth continues to be driven by strong adoption from commercial fleets and strategic partnerships in its mobile fueling operations. The company is also preparing to deploy its Next Utility Operating System®, AI-powered microgrid systems, and wireless EV charging products in key markets to diversify its revenue streams.

The pending acquisition of ReFuel Mobile, Canada's #36 fastest-growing company with 1,166% three-year revenue growth, is expected to close by August 1, 2025, and will immediately contribute to NextNRG's recurring revenue base while providing a strategic platform for international expansion.

Note on Preliminary Results

The financial results for June 2025 are preliminary and unaudited. Final results may differ and will be confirmed upon the completion of standard month-end closing procedures.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG's strategy is its Next Utility Operating System®, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities' energy management as efficient as possible, and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, healthcare campuses, universities, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility's fuel division and Shell Oil's trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, providing fuel delivery while advancing efficient energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG's innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

To find out more visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

