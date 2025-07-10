Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Austin Community College As Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerating the use of digital twins while empowering innovation and future-ready learning through institutional membership

BOSTON, MA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) today announced that the Austin Community College District (ACC) has joined the consortium, a global collaborative organization driving the advancement and adoption of digital twin technology.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Monique Reeves, Executive Vice Chancellor of the Office for the Future, ACC is taking a bold step toward positioning students, faculty, and staff at the forefront of digital transformation. This partnership reflects ACC's ongoing commitment to innovation, industry alignment, and preparing learners for tomorrow's workforce-today.

“Joining the DTC is more than an achievement-it's an open door,” said Dr. Reeves.“It invites our community to explore the future of technology, experiment, and lead. We're building a more connected, responsive, and future-focused institution.”

“At Austin Community College, we believe our students deserve access to the tools and technologies shaping the future. Our partnership with the DTC positions Austin Community College not only as a place of learning, but as a hub for innovation and industry collaboration that ensures our graduates are ready to lead in a rapidly evolving world,” said Dr. Lowery-Hart, ACC Chancellor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Austin Community College as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer at the DTC.“We are excited that students will have the opportunity to learn about digital twins and enabling technologies, including multi-agent-based systems (MAGS) and platforms. This will enhance their knowledge and provide valuable experience for future growth opportunities.”

ACC's faculty, staff, and students gain access to exclusive resources, learning opportunities, industry connections, research, and collaborative projects through this membership.

