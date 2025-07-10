Visage Laser & Skin Care Debuts Lumecca IPL For Radiant Skin-Powered By Optimasmax For Real Results, Zero Downtime

Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Medical Director of Visage Laser & Skin Care, combines medical expertise with an eye for innovation-continuously introducing state-of-the-art treatments that deliver real results.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visage Laser & Skin Care , a trusted provider of non-surgical medical aesthetics since 2004, is now offering Lumecca IPL by InMode-an advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment powered by the OptimasMAX platform, designed to visibly enhance skin tone, clarity, and overall radiance.Now available at the Anaheim Hills location, this advanced treatment requires no prep, no numbing, and delivers noticeable results in as little as one session. It's a go-to solution for reversing sun damage, minimizing signs of aging, and evening out discoloration-all with minimal to no downtime.“This is one of the most effective IPL treatments I've worked with,” says Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Medical Director of Visage.“It's quick, comfortable, and clients leave with a brighter, more refreshed appearance.”Lumecca IPL effectively treats:- Sunspots, age spots, and freckles- Rosacea and facial redness- Spider veins- Uneven skin tone and textureUnlike traditional IPL, Lumecca uses high peak power and optimized wavelengths to deliver dramatic results in fewer sessions. Most clients see significant improvements in skin clarity and a visible reduction in discoloration and irregularities after just 1–2 treatments, with a series of three sessions recommended for optimal results.“Many clients notice brighter, smoother skin after just one visit. It's a treatment that truly speaks for itself,” adds Dr. Tesmer.Why Clients Love It:- Fast 30-minute sessions- No numbing, no prep- Minimal to no downtime- Treats face, neck, décolletage, arms, legs, and handsLumecca IPL is powered by OptimasMAX-a cutting-edge, multi-functional aesthetic platform designed to deliver today's most in-demand treatments with maximum results and minimal downtime. In addition to IPL, it also offers advanced solutions for skin tightening, hair removal, and collagen stimulation-offered seamlessly through one state-of-the-art device. With faster outcomes and proven effectiveness, clients enjoy smoother, clearer skin with ease.Lumecca IPL is now available at:Visage Laser & Skin Care5636 E. La Palma Ave, Suite C, Anaheim, CA 92807Pricing available upon request.To schedule your appointment:📞 714-777-6625📧 ...

