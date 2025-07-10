Iverify And Nethope Partner To Advance Mobile Protection For Nonprofits Globally

Company logos

Through its philanthropic arm, iVerify will provide its solution to protect journalists, activists and others in harm's way

NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today we are pleased to announce a partnership with NetHope, a worldwide consortium of over 60 global nonprofit organizations that specializes in harnessing the transformative power of technology to address the world's most pressing challenges and advance global good through collaboration and collective action, to provide NetHope Member organizations access to our industry-leading mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution.As more and more mission-critical work is conducted on mobile devices, security solutions designed for traditional endpoints leave phones largely unprotected and present a critical gap in organizations' ability to address the current threat landscape. iVerify, through its philanthropic arm, iVerify, is helping NetHope member organizations close this gap by providing advanced protection against sophisticated threats to mobile devices.Our security platform protects organizations from various risks, including fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. With a strong focus on privacy, we deliver security protection suitable for BYOD, enterprise and government environments, and for NetHope organizations, at a reduced price or pro bono. This includes:- Optimized mobile threat detection and response: Real-time threat detection and response optimized for mobile architectures, enabling rapid mitigation of threats, minimizing device and user disruption.- Comprehensive mobile threat protection: Safeguarding organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, and breaches resulting from credential theft.- Purpose-built for large mobile environments: Protection for a secure and productive mobile workforce across BYOD and managed devices, without compromising privacy, device performance and user experience.- Seamless enterprise integration: Allows organizations to manage mobile endpoints through a unified platform, open API and integrations with existing security infrastructure.- Strong Privacy Focus: No MDM required, no PII collection, and user-friendly security.- Proven Mobile Threat Hunting: Proven track record of finding advanced malware and spyware like Pegasus.- Fast & Lightweight: Minimal performance impact and straightforward deployment.- Effective for BYOD & Managed Devices: Protects both personal and managed assets without affecting privacy.With its commitment to supporting those who put themselves at risk to protect our communities, including individuals and small organizations, such as journalists, activists, academic researchers and NGOs, iVerify is excited to partner with NetHope to extend its protection to organizations around the globe.About NetHopeNetHope is a catalyst for collective impact that advances humanitarian, conservation, and international development efforts worldwide. For more than 20 years, we've enabled international nongovernmental organizations and leading technology partners to address our world's most pressing challenges and advance global good through collaboration, collective action, and smarter use of digital technology. Over 60 nonprofit Members and 50 technology partners collaborate to leverage digital solutions for exponential impact. Collectively, NetHope Members deliver more than 60% of all annual international, non-governmental aid, serving over 1.67 billion people in 190 countries. For more information, visit .About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations including Scattered Spider, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities, to ensure every device is secure. For more information, visit iVerify .

