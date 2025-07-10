Hit Maker Fawn And Producer Cameron Lasswell Bring The Bite With 'Ticks' - A Darkly Hilarious EDM Jam Perfect For Summer

Cover art by Ralph Germany

Singer-songwriter Fawn

Musician-producer Cameron Lasswell

As you ride the rhythm of this timely legacy release, the EDM track 'Ticks' might just have you checking your scalp more often than usual!

- FawnLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stonedef Records announces the upcoming release of“Ticks”, a bold new EDM track from Fawn -the Top five Billboard-charting pop/dance diva, internationally known singer-songwriter, recording artist, and composer-teaming up with gifted songwriter and producer Cameron Lasswell .Set to drop on July 18, 2025, with pre-orders beginning July 11, Stonedef Records said, "'Ticks' is a hilariously creepy, hard-driving sonic experience inspired by the tiniest and most dangerous summer villains: ticks. With its infectious energy, gritty production, sharply witty and funny words, this dark dance floor jam is primed to get stuck in your head-and make you think twice before walking barefoot on the grass.""Ticks" is part of Fawn's "The Archive Collection", a curated series showcasing rare, never-before-heard songs, mixes, and remixes unearthed from her private vault. Combining a haunting, beat-heavy soundscape crafted by Cameron Lasswell with a clever side-splitting and truthful yet comical message,“Ticks” walks the perfect line between eerie and entertaining, creepy and cool. It's a twisted summer earworm (no pun intended) you won't be able to resist replaying.“It's creepy, it's funny, it's gross and it kind of makes your skin crawl-in the best way,” Fawn says.“We had a blast making this track, and I think people will have just as much fun listening to it.” Fawn continues, "I believe people will put this track on repeat, because of it's innocent message and hair-raising hilarity."Whether you're jamming out under the open star-filled sky or side-eyeing the lawn,“Ticks” is set to become an unforgettable-and undeniably fun-summer soundtrack.“Ticks” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport starting July 18, 2025.

TICKS. Crawling on you July 18th

