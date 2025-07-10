India Plans BIG Step To Curb Overcharging By Healthcare Providers. Here's What Report Says
Healthcare costs in India are expected to increase by 13 per cent in 2025, surpassing the global average of 10 per cent, and up from 12 per cent recorded the previous year earlier, it cited a professional services firm Aon's Global Medical Trend Rates Report.Also Read | China Retaliates Against EU on Medical-Device Procurement
A study conducted by the government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI ) revealed that hospitals are inflating treatment expenses for patients and disproportionately charging individuals with higher coverage, a person aware of the development told Reuters.Also Read | Health insurance with Day 1 coverage for pre-existing diseases: Know options
It added that this has led insurers to raise health premiums, making coverage less affordable for some. The Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry have not officially commented on the development. Livemint could not independently verify the report.
“Strict supervision” of the National Health Claims Exchange - the platform that acts as a gateway between insurers, healthcare providers and patients - will improve the“collective bargaining power” of insurance companies to set treatment rates, Reuters quoted a source as saying.Also Read | Mercury ban in cosmetics: Why it's harmful and where it might be hiding
Currently, the exchange is managed by the National Health Authority of the health ministry and was created in“consultation” with the insurance regulator, as stated on the authority's website.
IRDAI does not regulate the health exchange but oversees insurers on the platform.
Industry data indicates that the annual growth rate of health insurance premium income has decreased to 9 per cent in 2024-25, down from over 20 per cent the previous year. This slowdown is due to premiums becoming unaffordable for many, resulting in a decline in policy renewals, the report said.
