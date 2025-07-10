Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Father Over 'Reel Addiction' In Gurugram
Radhika's father was reportedly upset with his daughter's addiction to making reels on Instagram, NDTV reported.
Radhika was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
"We got information from the hospital that a 25-year-old woman had died. She suffered three bullet injuries. We met the woman's uncle but he did not say anything. Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her," an IndiaToday report said.
According to tenniskhelo, Radhika Yadav held an International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles ranking of 113.
The website also states that she was born on 23 March 2000 and had been ranked within the top 200 in ITF doubles.
