Harley-Davidson X440 Rivals Royal Enfield Classic 350 With Bigger Engine, Cruiser Style


2025-07-10 09:00:54
The Harley-Davidson X440, priced similarly to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, offers a larger engine, competitive performance, and stylish cruiser design. With a powerful engine, comparable fuel efficiency, and modern-vintage styling.

Considering a Royal Enfield Classic 350? Check out the Harley-Davidson X440. Priced similarly, this Hero MotoCorp collaboration offers a larger engine and competitive performance. Available in India from Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Supported by Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), this bike weighs around 190.5 kg and has a 13.5-liter fuel tank. This offers a balanced mix of power and practicality. Its fuel efficiency is comparable to the Classic 350, making it a practical choice for long rides and daily use.

The bike comes with a flat handlebar, side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. Its single-pod instrument cluster blends modern and vintage styles, providing digital and analog readings for essential information. 

The X440 is Harley-Davidson's first single-cylinder bike in India and is positioned to directly challenge the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in both price and performance. With a more powerful engine, similar mileage, and an iconic brand presence, the X440 is a compelling option for cruiser bike enthusiasts looking for something different in the same price range.

