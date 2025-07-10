Harley-Davidson X440 Rivals Royal Enfield Classic 350 With Bigger Engine, Cruiser Style
The Harley-Davidson X440, priced similarly to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, offers a larger engine, competitive performance, and stylish cruiser design. With a powerful engine, comparable fuel efficiency, and modern-vintage styling.
Considering a Royal Enfield Classic 350? Check out the Harley-Davidson X440. Priced similarly, this Hero MotoCorp collaboration offers a larger engine and competitive performance. Available in India from Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).Supported by Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), this bike weighs around 190.5 kg and has a 13.5-liter fuel tank. This offers a balanced mix of power and practicality. Its fuel efficiency is comparable to the Classic 350, making it a practical choice for long rides and daily use.
The bike comes with a flat handlebar, side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. Its single-pod instrument cluster blends modern and vintage styles, providing digital and analog readings for essential information.
The X440 is Harley-Davidson's first single-cylinder bike in India and is positioned to directly challenge the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in both price and performance. With a more powerful engine, similar mileage, and an iconic brand presence, the X440 is a compelling option for cruiser bike enthusiasts looking for something different in the same price range.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment