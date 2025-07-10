State-Level Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Father In Gurugram, Probe Underway

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level lawn tennis player, was allegedly shot and killed by her father at their home in Gurugram's Sector 57 on Thursday morning. The incident shocked the local sports community and left many in disbelief.

The shooting inside home

The tragic event occurred around 10:30 am on the first floor of their family home. According to police, Radhika's father allegedly fired three bullets at her. Radhika was rushed to a private hospital nearby in critical condition, but she could not survive.

Officials at the Sector 56 police station confirmed receiving a call from the hospital.“We got information from the hospital that a 25-year-old woman had died. She suffered three bullet injuries. At the scene, we learnt it was her father who had fired at her,” said the investigating officer.

Arrest and recovery of weapon

Police have arrested Radhika's father and recovered the revolver used in the incident. The firearm was found at the residence where the shooting happened. A case has been registered, and the accused is now in custody.

The police also met Radhika's uncle during the initial investigation, but he did not reveal any details. The motive behind the killing is still being investigated.

Who was Radhika Yadav?

Radhika was an active lawn tennis player and had made a name for herself in state-level competitions. She had won several medals in the sport and also ran her own tennis academy where she trained aspiring players.

Her sudden death has not only devastated her family but has also sent shockwaves through the local sports community. Many players and students at her academy expressed deep grief and disbelief.

Investigation ongoing

While the exact motive remains unknown, police are looking into all possible angles, including personal disputes or other tensions in the family. They are also speaking to neighbours and family members to gather more information.