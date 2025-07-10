403
Monsoon Rains Batter India, Killing at Least 85
(MENAFN) At least 85 people have lost their lives and 34 remain unaccounted for as relentless monsoon rains battered northern India's Himachal Pradesh over the past 20 days, officials reported Thursday. Another 129 individuals sustained injuries amid the widespread destruction.
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) confirmed significant damage across the state, affecting homes, animal shelters, public buildings, key roadways, and essential utilities such as water and electricity networks.
Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing, while survivors face prolonged power outages and water disruptions.
According to a detailed assessment by the SEOC, infrastructure losses have reached an estimated $86.2 million.
Mandi district, located roughly 133 kilometers north of Shimla—the state’s capital—has borne the brunt of the devastation, recording 20 deaths, the highest in the state. Most casualties there were linked to cloudbursts.
Authorities have established 17 relief camps throughout Mandi district, currently providing shelter to 677 displaced residents.
As of Thursday morning, officials reported that 204 roads across Himachal Pradesh remained obstructed. Additionally, 192 power transformers were out of service, and 740 water supply schemes had been disrupted.
