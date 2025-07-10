IEEE Study Achieves Efficient Integration Of Quantum Dot Lasers On Silicon Chiplets
To achieve this monolithic integration, the authors combined three key concepts: the pocket laser strategy for monolithic integration, a two-step material growth scheme that includes both metalorganic chemical vapor deposition and MBE for a smaller initial gap size, and a polymer gap-fill approach to minimize optical beam divergence in the gap.
On testing, the chiplets with monolithically integrated lasers demonstrated sufficiently low coupling loss. As a result, the QD lasers operate efficiently on a single O-band wavelength within chiplets. The O-band wavelength is desirable as it allows for transmission of signals within photonic devices with low dispersion. Lasing in the single frequency is achieved using ring resonators made from silicon or distributed Bragg reflectors made from silicon nitride.
"Our integrated QD lasers demonstrated a high temperature lasing up to 105 °C and a life span of 6.2 years while operating at a temperature of 35 °C," says Dr. Koscica.
The proposed integration technique can be applied to a variety of photonic integrated circuit designs, paving the way for a scalable, cost-effective monolithic integration of on-chip light sources for practical applications.
Reference
Title of original paper: Quantum Dot DBR Lasers Monolithically Integrated on Silicon Photonics by In-Pocket Heteroepitaxy
Journal: IEEE Journal of Lightwave Technology
DOI: 10.1109/JLT.2025.355555
Contact:
Kristen Amoroso
+1(732) 562-6694
[email protected]
SOURCE IEEE Photonics Society
