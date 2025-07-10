Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
From Leaf To Lab: Caraway Tea Merges Traditional Herbs With Modern Science

2025-07-10 08:46:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This initiative is anchored in Caraway's commitment to delivering high-performance teas that not only taste good but serve a purpose. Each blend is rooted in traditional botanicals and enhanced by modern science - from sleep support to digestive health to cognitive clarity.

"Our mission has always been to elevate the ritual of tea by ensuring that every ingredient serves a purpose - emotionally, physically, and scientifically," said Michael Caraway , COO of Caraway Tea. "The Leaf-to-LabTM process ensures we're not just steeping herbs - we're steeping trust, transparency, and results."

From Ancient Herb Lore to Modern Efficacy

The Leaf-to-LabTM model begins with deep-rooted sourcing relationships - from ashwagandha fields in India to peppermint farms in the Pacific Northwest. All ingredients undergo rigorous in-house and third-party testing for identity, purity, and potency.

Once approved, each botanical enters Caraway's formulation lab where it's blended with synergistic compounds such as:

  • L-theanine for stress support
  • Lion's Mane for cognitive focus
  • Probiotic fibers for gut health
  • Electrolytes & magnesium for hydration teas

Caraway's R&D team works alongside herbalists, nutritionists, and food scientists to ensure each formula is shelf-stable, bioavailable, and flavor-optimized - with no added sugars, synthetic additives, or gimmicks.

New Functional Tea Line Launch

Caraway Tea is also debuting its new Functional Wellness Series , a 4-product lineup designed for the modern consumer:

  • Calm + Clarity – Organic Black Tea, Organic Cacao Nibs, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Flavoring, Organic Roasted Carob, Organic Gotu Kola, Organic St. John's Wort.
  • Metabo Cleanse – Hibiscus, Licorice Root, Apple Pieces, Dandelion Leaf, Organic Flavoring, Dandelion Root, Milk Thistle Extract
  • Immuni-Brew – Organic Hibiscus, Organic Rosehips, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Rooibos, Organic Flavoring, Organic Echinacea Root, Organic Elder Flower, Organic Cistus Incanus
  • Sleep Sync – Organic Chamomile, Organic Licorice Root, Organic Hibiscus, Organic Flavoring, Organic Passionflower, Organic Valerian Root, Organic Lavender

Each tea is 100% herbal, naturally caffeine-free, and formulated to be clean-label and SQF-certified - ideal for co-branding, foodservice, or private label customers.

Empowering B2B Partners with Smart Formulation

Caraway's Leaf-to-LabTM system is also available as a private label solution, empowering wellness brands, retailers, and foodservice companies to develop custom formulations backed by regulatory standards and market-ready claims.

"We've created hundreds of formulations for brands across supplements, foodservice, and functional beverage categories," said Wayne Fiorelli, Director of Product Development . "Clients choose Caraway because we deliver clean-label teas with scientific credibility and production scalability."

About Caraway Tea Company
 Founded in 2010, Caraway Tea Company is an SQF-certified tea manufacturer specializing in herbal wellness teas, private label services, and functional beverage innovation. With a legacy rooted in responsible sourcing and product transparency, Caraway partners with hundreds of brands across North America to bring health-conscious, clean-label teas to market.

Media Contact:

Press & Partnerships
Caraway Tea Company
[email protected]
845-236-3645

SOURCE Caraway Tea Company

