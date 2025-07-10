Nestfresh Unveils Humanely Hatched Packaging, Reinforcing Leadership In Ethical Egg Production

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Humanely HatchedTM is NestFresh's proprietary consumer-facing brand for eggs sourced exclusively from hens hatched through in-ovo technology. This breakthrough eliminates the need to incubate male eggs simply for males to be hatched and euthanized on day one of life. This is a dramatic improvement for animal welfare starting at the very beginning of the life cycle. While the program is independently verified by Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC) under its Certified Humane® standards, Humanely HatchedTM is owned and developed by NestFresh as part of its continued mission to lead the industry in ethical practices.

"NestFresh didn't just adopt this technology-we spearheaded the effort to bring it to market in the U.S.," said Jasen Urena , Executive VP of NestFresh. "Humanely HatchedTM represents years of collaboration, innovation, and commitment to doing what's right. We're honored to be the first to bring U.S. consumers eggs from hens humanely selected before hatch, verified by Certified Humane®."

"It gives me a lot of pride to know that we are doing something really important with Humanely Hatched hens on our farms," said Joe Klein, NestFresh farmer. "I hope to see other farmers use this technology too."

"We applaud NestFresh for their efforts to ensure farm animals are treated with compassion throughout their lifetimes," said Mimi Stein, Executive Director of Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), which oversees the Certified Humane® program. "We see this movement as part of a major paradigm shift to correct a longstanding industry challenge in egg production."

This new packaging also reflects NestFresh's broader sustainability mission, utilizing fully recyclable materials and clearly communicating the animal welfare advancements behind every egg.

The in-ovo sexing technology, known as Cheggy and developed by AAT (Agri Advanced Technologies), marks a significant leap forward in ethical egg production. By identifying the sex of chicks at the earliest stage, it reduces waste and aligns with growing consumer demand for more humane food systems.

"We are excited to bring our well-proven, scalable solution to the U.S. that puts animal welfare at the forefront of egg production," said Jörg Hurlin, Managing Director at AAT. "With over 230 million in-ovo sexed eggs and active worldwide, Cheggy is driving a future of humanely hatched chicks-without compromising hatchability or performance. Together with trusted partners like NestFresh, AAT is dedicated to humane, welfare-friendly, and sustainable egg production worldwide."

"This first use of in-ovo sexing technology in the U.S. is a true milestone for animal welfare in the egg industry, with the potential to spare hundreds of millions of chicks from unnecessary suffering," said Nancy Roulston, Senior Director of Corporate Policy and Animal Science, ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare. "The ASPCA applauds NestFresh for embracing innovation and compassion to produce eggs from hens who are not only raised but also hatched more humanely, benefiting animals and providing a better option for conscientious consumers."

With Humanely HatchedTM, NestFresh continues to chart the path for responsible farming, driving forward innovation while staying true to its values. For more information about NestFresh and its humane egg farming practices, visit .

ABOUT NESTFRESH

NestFresh is dedicated to producing the freshest, most humane, and sustainable eggs. Established in 1991, NestFresh was one of the first companies to offer cage-free eggs and has since grown to exclusively offer Free Range and Pasture Raised eggs. NestFresh eggs come from small family farms committed to animal welfare and environmental sustainability. All NestFresh farms are Certified Humane® by Humane Farm Animal Care, ensuring that hens are raised under the highest standards of care, allowing them to live natural lives and express their innate behaviors. NestFresh products, a variety of which are recognized by the ASPCA®'s Shop With Your Heart® Program, are available nationwide at retailers including Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market, Publix, H-E-B, amongst others.

ABOUT HUMANE FARM ANIMAL CARE

HFAC works to improve the lives of farm animals by driving consumer demand for kinder and more responsible farm animal practices. The Certified Humane® program is known for certifying farm animal welfare, from birth through slaughter. Since HFAC launched in May 2003, more than 500 companies, representing well over 10,000 farms raising over 2 billion farm animals have been certified under the HFAC program. Currently, certified meat and poultry products are available in over 55,000 locations including groceries, restaurants and online purveyors worldwide. For more information on HFAC and the Certified Humane® label, visit .

Media Contact:

Lindsey Wade

(212) 226-2922

[email protected]

SOURCE NestFresh