Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Access Ready Strategic Joins The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD) And The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD) Along With Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions

Access Ready Strategic Joins The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD) And The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD) Along With Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions


2025-07-10 08:46:23
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"What if you're wrong?

What if your policies and attitudes result in the deadly damage many are concerned about?

How will we fix the damage done?

What are we supposed to do then?"

June 30, 2025
CCD DD, Autism, FS Taskforce UCEDD Support Letter

June 30, 2025
AAPD Strongly Condemns Senate Proposal That Slashes Medicaid and Threatens Disabled Lives

June 30, 2025
CCD ETTF 062625 Presidents Budget Byrd Bath

June 30, 2025
Disability Access to Transportation Act Press Release

June 30, 2025
CCD Housing TF Letter Doe Rescission Of New Construction Regulation

June 30, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter to CMS Administrator Oz RE Standing Systems (Final) (D1186396)

We apologize for duplicate or cross postings made in our effort to include as many as possible in our information stream.

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).

The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.

These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic at:

Media Contact:

Douglas George Towne

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Access Ready Strategic

(Email) [email protected]

(Cell) (727) 452-8132

(Office) (727) 531-1000

(Website)

(Press)

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.

MENAFN10072025003732001241ID1109784503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search