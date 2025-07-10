Access Ready Strategic Joins The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD) And The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD) Along With Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions
"What if you're wrong?
What if your policies and attitudes result in the deadly damage many are concerned about?
How will we fix the damage done?
What are we supposed to do then?"
June 30, 2025
CCD DD, Autism, FS Taskforce UCEDD Support Letter
June 30, 2025
AAPD Strongly Condemns Senate Proposal That Slashes Medicaid and Threatens Disabled Lives
June 30, 2025
CCD ETTF 062625 Presidents Budget Byrd Bath
June 30, 2025
Disability Access to Transportation Act Press Release
June 30, 2025
CCD Housing TF Letter Doe Rescission Of New Construction Regulation
June 30, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter to CMS Administrator Oz RE Standing Systems (Final) (D1186396)
We apologize for duplicate or cross postings made in our effort to include as many as possible in our information stream.
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).
The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.
Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.
These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic at:
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
(Email) [email protected]
(Cell) (727) 452-8132
(Office) (727) 531-1000
(Website)
(Press)
SOURCE Access Ready Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment