Access Ready Strategic Joins The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD) And The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD) Along With Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions

"What if you're wrong?

What if your policies and attitudes result in the deadly damage many are concerned about?

How will we fix the damage done?

What are we supposed to do then?"

June 30, 2025

CCD DD, Autism, FS Taskforce UCEDD Support Letter

June 30, 2025

AAPD Strongly Condemns Senate Proposal That Slashes Medicaid and Threatens Disabled Lives

June 30, 2025

CCD ETTF 062625 Presidents Budget Byrd Bath

June 30, 2025

Disability Access to Transportation Act Press Release

June 30, 2025

CCD Housing TF Letter Doe Rescission Of New Construction Regulation

June 30, 2025

ITEM Coalition Letter to CMS Administrator Oz RE Standing Systems (Final) (D1186396)

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).

The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.

