Kiddie Academy® Promotes Literacy With National Reading Event
According to Newsweek , current data shows that reading is on the decline, and screen time has increased for children. A recent HarperCollins UK survey indicates that less than half of parents of children up to 13 years old describe reading aloud to kids as being "fun" for them. If current trends persist, U.S. literacy levels will continue to drop as they have by nearly 10 points from 2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
"Through our Life Essentials® curriculum and nationwide Storytime LIVE! events, we hope to encourage a love of reading in children and to show parents how to make reading fun for their whole family," added Turner.
In November 2023, Kiddie Academy created and published a book entitled "Day One Is Fun!" to showcase the socialization and learning benefits of educational child care and ease the first day of child care nerves. Families who tour a Kiddie Academy may receive a copy of the book while supplies last.
Parents may go to kiddieacademy/academies/event/storytime-live/ to find and register for a Storytime LIVE! event at a participating Academy location and may visit kiddieacademy/academies to find the nearest location.
