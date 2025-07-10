Shed Launches Medical-Grade Hair Solutions For Men And Women
Shed's new product line includes combination oral capsules and high-potency topical solutions that work synergistically to reduce DHT, calm inflammation, stimulate follicles, and support the natural hair growth cycle. Formulas are tailored to the unique needs of men and women, including those experiencing genetic hair loss, hormonal shifts, postpartum shedding, or stress-induced fallout.
For men, the lineup features multi-ingredient oral tablets and comprehensive topicals that combine Finasteride, Minoxidil, Tretinoin, and other proven actives to support scalp health and regrowth. Women's solutions include oral capsules with Spironolactone and Minoxidil, along with advanced topicals and a copper peptide option for those seeking gentle yet effective support.
Whether early-stage shedding or long-term thinning, Shed's approach is rooted in multi-pathway intervention-not one-size-fits-all promises. By offering prescription access through a seamless telehealth model, Shed ensures users receive treatment that is not only powerful but also safe, accessible, and tailored to individual needs.
About Shed
Shed is redefining modern wellness with personalized, science-backed solutions designed to help people feel and function at their best. As a leader in personalized health, Shed offers cutting-edge treatments tailored to the unique needs of each individual-supporting longevity, boosting energy, improving sleep, and enhancing metabolic health. Shed believes health is a journey, not a destination, and empowers individuals to take control of their well-being-to feel well, live well, and thrive every day.
Media Contact:
Jamie Neider
801-520-5785
[email protected]
SOURCE Shed
