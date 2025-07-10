Brag House Announces Zacks Small-Cap Research Initiation Of Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the“Company”), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement, is pleased to announce that Zacks Small-Cap Research has initiated coverage of Brag House.

Highlights from Zacks Coverage



Recognition of Innovative Model: Zacks highlights Brag House's unique platform, which enables authentic engagement between Gen Z casual gamers, brands, and collegiate sports communities.

Gen Z Focus: The report underscores Brag House's strategic focus on Gen Z, a demographic expected to comprise a significant portion of the workforce by 2030 and projected to hold $360 billion in disposable income.

Strategic Partnerships: Zacks notes the importance of our recent partnership with Learfield, granting access to media rights across 200+ NCAA Division schools and expanding our national reach.

Growth Prospects: The coverage outlines Brag House's anticipated revenue growth through B2B sponsorships, collegiate tournaments, and the future launch of a SaaS-based analytics platform to deliver actionable Gen Z insights to brands. Market Opportunity: Zacks estimates Brag House's target market at $6.7 billion, with our platform positioned to capture a sizable niche within this rapidly expanding segment.



“We are honored to be recognized by Zacks Small-Cap Research, a respected authority in equity research,” said Lavell Juan Malloy, II, CEO and Chairman of Brag House.“Their initiation of coverage validates our vision to bridge the gap between brands and Gen Z through innovative, data-driven engagement. Our recent milestones, including the Learfield partnership and successful collegiate activations, demonstrate Brag House's momentum and commitment to delivering value for our partners, users, and shareholders.”

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit .

About Zacks Small Cap Research

Zacks Small Cap Research (“Zacks SCR”) is a division of Zacks Investment Research. Zacks SCR coverage specifically looks to focus on small and micro-cap companies that are underfollowed or undervalued by Wall Street. Our analysts seek to identify and report on these companies, bringing to investors a unique opportunity to gain insight on small cap investments that are believed to be undervalued and well-positioned for future growth. Our goal is to produce high quality (institutional) research for the small cap portfolio.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

...