Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alm. Brand Tier-1 Bonds


2025-07-10 08:46:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM July 12 2025

Interest coupon for the period 12.07.2025 - 12.10.2025:

DK0030497953, (RT1), 3 months CIBOR +3.40%: 5.35% p.a.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 546

  • Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon RT1 July 2025

