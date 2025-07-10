The International Myeloma Foundation's Brian D. Novis Research Grants: Celebrating 30 Years Of Paving The Way For Transformative Breakthroughs In Myeloma Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STUDIO CITY, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is proud to announce the 30th anniversary of the Brian D. Novis (BDN) Research Grant Program. To honor the memory of its co-founder, the Brian D. Novis Research Grant Program was established in 1995. For the past 30 years, BDN Research Grants have been awarded annually to deserving senior and junior investigators in the field of myeloma.

The BDN Grants Program is one of the many initiatives that the IMF is working hard to raise funds for- to promote research into all areas of myeloma, in the hopes of improving patient outcomes.

To date, the IMF has funded almost close to 160 of the most promising projects by both senior and junior investigators in the field of multiple myeloma. Important research supported by the IMF has made contributions that bring us closer to fulfilling the IMF's mission – finding a cure for myeloma.

Because of the fresh perspectives and novel ideas they bring to myeloma research, junior investigations play an imperative role in the research community. These research efforts provide innovative approaches and explore unconventional strategies and novel technologies-thus, leading to a deeper understanding of the disease and to forward-thinking advancements in treating multiple myeloma. Their body of work can also have significant long-term impact-paving the way for future transformative breakthroughs in myeloma research.

However, these junior investigations are also at the lowest rung of the ladder when it comes to research funding. This is why research grants like the BDN Grants Program are so crucial and essential for junior investigators to be able to put their innovative ideas into action.

By supporting junior investigators through the BDN Grants Program, the IMF is helping expand the research workforce and foster a more diverse and robust research landscape.

“The Brian D. Novis Grants have transformative power over the recipients and their work and efforts in advancing science and research. The grants provide them with the opportunity to pursue novel ideas, taking them out of the incubator to see where a research design or question will lead them. Many past recipients' careers have gotten a head start because of these grants. Researchers are making significant strides in their efforts to find a cure for myeloma. The IMF is grateful to donors, friends and supporters of the IMF who make this possible,” said IMF Vice President of Development Sylvia Dsouza.

“For the past 30 years, the Brian D. Novis Grants have been funding and sustaining promising junior and senior investigations in the field of myeloma. We are truly proud of this IMF initiative and its continuing role in encouraging bright and upcoming junior and senior investigators to pursue innovative and forward-thinking projects in all areas of myeloma. By doing so, the IMF hopes to set the scene for transformative breakthroughs in myeloma research while improving patient outcomes,” said IMF Executive Vice President of Research & Operations Lisa Paik.

“Without research, we would not have made the massive progress we have made in myeloma – over the 30 years of the BDN grants, the average survival of myeloma patients has more than tripled and over 20 drugs have been developed and approved to treat this terrible disease. Now, more than ever, it is critical to support research in myeloma, and I am thrilled to know the IMF continues its tradition of funding projects and researchers to improve the quantity and quality of life of our patients,” said IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael.

The 2024 BDN Grant Recipients: Where Are They Now?

In 2024, Martin Gazvoda, PhD (University of Ljubljana-Slovenia) received a junior grant amounting to $50,000 for his project "Boron-rich antibodies for synergistic targeted therapy with boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) in multiple myeloma data.” The junior grant was provided by Laughs for Life, organized by Kent Oliver.

The IMF did some catching up with Martin to ask him about his 2024 BDN Junior Grant project, as well as other future endeavors in myeloma research.

“As a 2024 BDN Junior Grant awardee, my grant period is now coming to an end. However, it will definitely have a lasting impact on my career as it allowed me to enter the field of multiple myeloma research. I have proposed a novel treatment approach for myeloma that I will pursue in the future and therefore believe that the project will still be very much alive. Over the past year, my research has focused heavily on developing this new therapeutic strategy, and it has been an exciting and productive journey that has brought both challenges and valuable progress,” said Martin.

“The project has an ambitious goal: to develop a novel treatment for multiple myeloma using modified biologics with a synergistic mode of action. We have achieved several important milestones, including the successful development of key reagents required to produce these biologics. In addition, we have demonstrated that these reagents can be used to produce targeted biologics, which we consider a promising step forward that already represents a breakthrough of sorts in the overall project.”

To this year's BDN Grant recipients, Martin gives a special message:“I wish you all the best on your research path. The fact that your proposal has been selected means that it has great potential. My advice is to start strong from the beginning and not be discouraged by setbacks, which can come, especially if your project is ambitious (which probably is). Keep moving forward!”

Alireza Gholipour, PhD also received a junior grant amounting to $50,000 for his project, "Advancing spinal stability in multiple myeloma: a predictive biomechanical simulation approach.” The junior grant was provided by Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk, organized by Ron and Sheree Pask.

"I'm deeply honored to be a recipient of the 2024 Brian D. Novis Junior Research Award. Since receiving the grant, we've made significant progress in developing a patient-specific predictive biomechanical simulation model to better understand and manage spinal instability in multiple myeloma patients. Our model has already demonstrated its clinical value by accurately identifying areas of spinal risk and informing successful surgical intervention. This project not only validates the power of personalized modeling in spine oncology but also represents a step forward in integrating biomechanics into clinical decision-making,” said Alireza.

He extends this message to the 2025 BDN Grant awardees:“Embrace this opportunity-it's not just funding, it's a platform to push boundaries, innovate, and make a tangible impact on patient care."

Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk organizers Ron and Sheree Pask have been keeping in touch with Alireza and the progress he's been making on his BDN Junior Grant project.

“Ali has been wonderful right from the beginning at last year's grant reception. We exchanged email and phone numbers so we could keep in contact. Ali was kind enough to come and participate in our Miracles for Myeloma 5K by speaking and running at our event. He also spoke at our support group meeting to share his findings on his research,” said Ron and Sheree, adding that“Ali is very enthusiastic and seems to be pleased with his progress, as we are.”

The Pasks are very excited for this year's new BDN junior and senior grant recipients, especially for the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk's BDN grant awardee for 2025.

"It's always a very special time to meet the research recipient and to learn what their research will be as we try to make a difference in the myeloma world,” said Ron and Sheree.

As longtime donors to the IMF's BDN Grants program, Ron and Sheree expressed that they“continue to have the same exhilarating feeling when we shake the hand of the researcher and realize that all of our hard work to raise awareness and money for myeloma has been achieved for this year.”

“Advancing science, and research in our goals to find a cure for myeloma requires undeterred focus and resource allocation. Philanthropy has the power to change the world and make it healthier, prosperous, and safer for all to live and thrive in. This is a call to action for those who want to make a difference and become a change agent in finding a cure for myeloma and potentially, for many other types of cancer. The IMF is at the forefront, leading some transformative curative trials and therapies. We do not want to leave any stone unturned in our work and efforts. However, the IMF cannot do it alone. Please join us in making this world a better place for patients with multiple myeloma. They are counting on us,” said IMF VP of Development Sylvia Dsouza.

Currently, the IMF is preparing to award this year's BDN Junior and Senior Grant recipients in August at a celebratory awards reception and dinner following the Patient and Family Seminar.

To know more about the Brian D. Novis Research Grants and past BDN grant recipients, visit myeloma.org/brian-d-novis-research-grants.

Make an Impact on Myeloma Research and Finding a Cure

IMF Vice President of Development Sylvia Dsouza invites you to join the International Myeloma Foundation in its efforts to help fund and further myeloma research. If you are interested in attending the event on August 16 to learn more and meet the awardees and their research and/or want to support this initiative, please reach out to Sylvia by emailing ... or by calling (310) 947-4126 to start a conversation.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

