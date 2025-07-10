Travelogy India Launches New Luxury Train Booking Portal

Palace on wheels train

GHAZIABAD, UTTARPRADESH, INDIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Travelogy India, a leading name in curated travel experiences, recently announced the launch of its new luxury train booking portal ( ), designed to offer travelers a seamless and exclusive way to explore India's most opulent rail journeys. It will help both international and local tourists. The ticket booking will now be a simplified process for tourists. Commuters can collect useful information via booking portal.The newly launched portal ( ) provides a user-friendly interface for booking journeys on world-renowned trains such as the Palace on Wheels , Maharajas' Express, Deccan Odyssey, and Golden Chariot. You can find helpful information including itinerary details, departure and arrival schedules (date and time), appealing visuals, cabin information and fare details when checking the listing online.The goal is to create a digital space that matches the elegance of these legendary trains. The platform offers easy-to-use booking process. It celebrates the hospitality, heritage and grandeur of Indian rail travel.You can contact the customer support team at convenience (24x7) on the portal. You can toggle between various options including payment features, seasonal and exclusive offers. You get information related to cultural values and insights, Journey packages, custom offerings, etc. on this portal.Travelogy India's helps boost interest in rail-based luxury tourism and support government efforts to promote Incredible India experiences. Heritage tourism and convenient travels have always been in-demand amongst tourists. This is perfect time to launch this initiative.Travelogy India is proud to be the Authorized General Sales Agent (GSA) of the Palace on Wheels and the Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) for the Maharajas' Express, IRCTC, and more, offering unparalleled access to India's most luxurious train journeys. You get best deals, and experience when you visit the official platform. For memorable travel experience, you can book services via official platform.We are excited to announce the latest updates to our Train Booking Portal, featuring cutting-edge technology upgrades and user-centric enhancements to streamline the train booking experience.Key Features & Improvements1. Advanced Train Search & Filtering●Smart Search: Faster filter, Fare, Routes and Trains.●Dynamic Filters: Refine results by departure time, duration, Route, Year & Month.●Real-Time Offers Availability system on selected departures.2. Enhanced Booking Experience●One-Click Information: On single click you can get related information about Luxury trains.●Multi-Payment Options: UPI, Wallet, and EMI support added.●User Friendly Fare Structure with offers.3. Technology Upgrades●Scalable Backend: Migrated to micro services architecture for seamless performance.●Faster API Responses●Responsive UI/UX: Redesigned for mobile-first accessibility.Behind the Scenes●Upgraded to latest technology for smoother frontend performance.●Implemented Redis caching to reduce database load.India's luxury trains, such as the Palace on Wheels, Maharajas' Express , Deccan Odyssey, and Golden Chariot, offer a royal travel experience with world-class amenities..Luxurious Cabins – Elegantly designed cabins with modern comforts, private bathrooms, and premium furnishings..Fine Dining – Multi-cuisine restaurants serving gourmet meals, including regional and international dishes..Personalized Service – Attentive butlers, concierge services, and 24/7 hospitality..Lounge & Bar – Stylish lounges and bars offering premium beverages and live entertainment..Off-Train Excursions – Curated sightseeing tours to heritage sites, palaces, and wildlife sanctuaries..Spa & Wellness – Some trains feature onboard spa services for relaxation..Thematic Journeys – Each train follows unique routes (e.g., Rajasthan , South India, Maharashtra) with cultural experiences..Wi-Fi & Entertainment – Modern amenities like Wi-Fi, LCD TVs, and music systems..Royal Décor – Inspired by India's regal past with intricate designs and vintage charm..These trains redefine luxury travel, blending heritage, comfort, and adventure for an unforgettable journey.Benefits of TraveloyIndia's New Luxury Train Booking PortalTraveloyIndia's luxury train booking portal offers a seamless, user-friendly experience with exclusive benefits. Traveler's get to enjoy secure payment option, best rates and real time ticket availability. Access detailed itineraries and 24/7 customer support for hassle-free bookings. Special discounts, customizable packages, and instant confirmations enhance convenience. You want to enjoy luxury train travel by selecting Maharaja Express or Palace on Wheels, you can go on to Travelogy India web portal ( ) service for comfort and convenient bookings.

