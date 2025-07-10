Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market To Reach $24.40 Bn, Globally, By 2030 At 2.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Research, 2032

The escalating prevalence of cancer necessitates chemotherapy, intensifying its associated adverse effects & propelling the cancer supportive care drugs market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is generated $19.63 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2030. The escalating prevalence of cancer necessitates chemotherapy, intensifying its associated adverse effects and propelling the cancer supportive care drugs market. For instance, the American Cancer Society in 2023, stated that 10% of people were living with metastatic colorectal cancer in the U.S., in 2022.► Download Summary -Market Dynamics: Driving Forces, Challenges, and Future ProspectsThe global cancer supportive care drugs market is on a steady rise, driven by a surge in cancer cases worldwide, growing adoption of biosimilars, and increased government investment in healthcare infrastructure. The need to manage the adverse effects of cancer therapies has also fueled demand for supportive care drugs. However, this growth is somewhat tempered by the rising preference for targeted therapies, which reduce the need for ancillary treatments, and the complex, time-consuming regulatory approval process for biosimilars. On the bright side, expanding R&D pipelines, a growing focus on drug development, and opportunities within untapped emerging markets offer promising growth avenues for the industry in the coming years.COVID-19 Disruption and Its AftermathThe COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to the cancer supportive care drugs market. Global manufacturing operations and pharmaceutical supply chains were disrupted, delaying drug production and distribution. Ongoing clinical trials and R&D efforts experienced setbacks, with approvals for new supportive therapies postponed. Additionally, many cancer patients deferred chemotherapy sessions during the pandemic, leading to a temporary drop in demand for supportive care drugs. As healthcare systems recover, these delays are gradually being addressed, and demand is projected to rebound.► Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market -Segment Analysis: G-CSFs and Retail Pharmacies Leading the WayAmong the drug types, the G-CSFs (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors) segment emerged as the market leader in 2020, accounting for more than 40% of the market share. This dominance is expected to continue through 2030, driven by the high prevalence of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and the strong demand for G-CSFs to manage this condition. Meanwhile, the antiemetics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 2.4% through 2030, owing to its effectiveness in improving patient quality of life during cancer treatment.In terms of distribution, drug stores and retail pharmacies held nearly half of the market share in 2020 and are expected to maintain their lead due to their accessibility, availability of a wide range of branded and generic drugs, and attractive discounts. However, hospital pharmacies are set to register the highest CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, supported by the convenience and reliability of in-hospital medication access and consultation with healthcare professionals.Looking AheadAs cancer treatment protocols evolve and patient-centric care gains importance, the need for effective supportive therapies continues to grow. With robust R&D pipelines and increasing awareness, the cancer supportive care drugs market is well-positioned for expansion in the years ahead.► Want Full Synopsis? Proceed to Buy -North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cancer supportive care drugs market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is due to increase in prevalence of cancer, strong presence of key players, huge availability of drugs, early diagnosis, and favorable reimbursement policies in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure and adoption of strategies such as merger, acquisition, and expansion by major market players in the Asia-Pacific region.Leading Market Players.Amgen Inc..Baxter International Inc..F. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

