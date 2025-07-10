403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SNB Announces Nexus Partnership with the Esports World Cup 2025
(MENAFN- SNB) Press Release
Riyadh, July 10 2025 – The Esports World Cup Foundation has announced the signing of a Nexus partnership agreement with SNB in support of the 2025 edition of the tournament. supporting the second edition of the global tournament, which will take place in Riyadh from July 7 to August 24, 2025. This move reinforces SNB’s commitment to supporting innovation, promising sectors in the Kingdom, and delivering cutting-edge banking experiences tailored to esports enthusiasts and attendees.
As part of the partnership, SNB will launch a dedicated “SNB Esports Lounge” at the tournament venue, hosting digital chess competitions. SNB will also offer exclusive promotions for SNB PLAY cardholders, ensuring a seamless experience aligned with the expectations of the gaming generation.
This partnership reflects SNB’s strategic direction to empower youth and offer financial solutions that align with their interests and aspirations. It also highlights SNB’s pioneering role in supporting initiatives that elevate the Kingdom’s position regionally and globally. Through this engagement, SNB aims to integrate financial services into innovative experiences within one of the world’s largest gatherings in the esports industry.
The Esports World Cup is expected to attract more than 2,000 players from over 200 international clubs competing across 25 major tournaments, making it the largest event in the industry’s history, with prize pools exceeding $70 million.
About The Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup
About SNB
SNB is one of the largest financial institutions in the region, playing a vital role in supporting the national economy and advancing digital transformation in the banking sector. SNB is committed to offering innovative products and services that meet the expectations of the digital generation through smart solutions and advanced banking experiences that align with customers lifestyles and interests, particularly youth and tech-savvy audiences.
Riyadh, July 10 2025 – The Esports World Cup Foundation has announced the signing of a Nexus partnership agreement with SNB in support of the 2025 edition of the tournament. supporting the second edition of the global tournament, which will take place in Riyadh from July 7 to August 24, 2025. This move reinforces SNB’s commitment to supporting innovation, promising sectors in the Kingdom, and delivering cutting-edge banking experiences tailored to esports enthusiasts and attendees.
As part of the partnership, SNB will launch a dedicated “SNB Esports Lounge” at the tournament venue, hosting digital chess competitions. SNB will also offer exclusive promotions for SNB PLAY cardholders, ensuring a seamless experience aligned with the expectations of the gaming generation.
This partnership reflects SNB’s strategic direction to empower youth and offer financial solutions that align with their interests and aspirations. It also highlights SNB’s pioneering role in supporting initiatives that elevate the Kingdom’s position regionally and globally. Through this engagement, SNB aims to integrate financial services into innovative experiences within one of the world’s largest gatherings in the esports industry.
The Esports World Cup is expected to attract more than 2,000 players from over 200 international clubs competing across 25 major tournaments, making it the largest event in the industry’s history, with prize pools exceeding $70 million.
About The Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup
About SNB
SNB is one of the largest financial institutions in the region, playing a vital role in supporting the national economy and advancing digital transformation in the banking sector. SNB is committed to offering innovative products and services that meet the expectations of the digital generation through smart solutions and advanced banking experiences that align with customers lifestyles and interests, particularly youth and tech-savvy audiences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment