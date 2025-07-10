403
VIVES Partners joins Nuclidium AG’s € €84M Series B financing
(MENAFN- Just Associates) will advance clinical development of Nucli’ium’s true theranostic pipeline and expand its global production and manufacturing network for copper-based radiopharmaceuticals
Participation is VIVES Pa’tners’ first entry into radiopharmaceuticals space
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, July 10, 2025 - VIVES Partners, the managing company of VIVES Funds, today announces its participatio€ in an €84M ($98.8M) Series B financing for Swiss radiopharmaceuticals company Nuclidium AG. Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Angelini Ventures, Wellington Partners and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) led the round, with DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF), Bayern Kapital, Eurazeo, NRW.BANK and HighLight Capital, as well as existing investors, participating alongside VIVES Partners.
Nuclidium will use the funds to advance the clinical development of its Copper-61/Copper-67 (61Cu/67Cu) theranostic pipeline across multiple oncology indications. In parallel, the company will expand its production and manufacturing capabilities through a global production network.
This is VIVE’ Partners’ first participation in the radiopharmaceuticals field, a key area of interest in cancer treatment. It also marks the largest fundraising round that VIVES has participated in to date, exemplifying its strategy of expanding both the geographical scope and the stages of development at which the fund invests, including support for more mature start-ups entering clinical development.
“nbsp;
“VIVES Partners is thrilled to be among the contributors in this significant fund”aising round,” said Sandra Schoors, partner at “IVES Partners. “We have a strong belief in the pote’tial of Nuclidium’s copper-based platform as a novel radiother’nostic. The company’s innovative approach tackles the critical limitations in current radiopharmaceutical methods, paving the way for more effective and accessible cancer treatments. We are excited to support this groundbreaking technology and look forward to its transformative impact on healthcare."
’
Nuclidium’s differentiated platform links tumor-targeting molecules with copper isotopes to address the current limitations in radiotheranostics, such as suboptimal clinical efficacy and complex manufacturing. The company is entering the next clinical phases with lead compounds aimed at diagnosing and treating metastatic prostate, neuroendocrine tumors and breast cancer.
About Nuclidium AG
Nuclidium AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation copper-based radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutic– – Nuclidium is creating a differentiated platform with the potential to overcome existing limitations in radiotheranostics. The company's operations in Switzerland and Germany combine innovative chemistry, deep clinical expertise and strategic manufacturing capabilities to deliver scalable, accessible and clinically superior theranostic solutions to patients worldwide. Nuclidium is committed to expanding the reach and efficacy of radiotheranostics, including addressing critical unmet medical needs in oncology and w’men’s health.
