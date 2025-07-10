403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FUJIFILM India Expands Print Portfolio in India with the Showcase of new Apeos Pro & Revoria Series for Entry Level Production – Color & Mono Multi-Function printers at Print Expo Chennai
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 10th July 2025: FUJIFILM India, a leader in printing excellence, will be showcasing Two Entry Production Color Multi-Function Printers, ApeosPro C650 & C810 & Revoria Press E1110, E1110 & E1136 Mono Multi-function Printer series that offer high-quality images for professional use as well as general office functions such as copying and scanning, at Print Expo Chennai. In addition to this showcase, the brand has also introduced White and Silver Toner capabilities on its Revoria Press SC285s and EC2100s models under the Graphic Communications portfolio, further expanding creative possibilities in commercial and specialty print applications.
The ApeosPro series allows vibrant and sharper images to be printed for professional use by adopting the world's first 1 LED printhead capable of 2,400 × 2,400 dpi fine resolution output and the print engine technology available on professional market models. The use of Super EA-Eco toner, which has one of the the smallest particle size in the industry also enables high definition and smooth image quality.
The Revoria Press E1110 series & Apeos C650/C810 deliver high productivity with stability. Equipped with Simple Image Quality Adjustment (SIQA), these Mono devices can precisely measure the position of sheets running in highspeed while realizing real time correction to misregistration of images.
Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, sai“, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpos‘ of ‘Giving Our World More ’miles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The showcase of ApeosPro C650 & C810 MFP series & Revoria E1100, E1110 & E1136 models marks a significant step in delivering precision, productivity, and performance to the Indian market. With our legacy of imaging excellence, we aim to revamp what is possible in both professional and office printing envi”onments.”
“The Apeos Pro C650/C810 is the 7th in the series of products being unveiled for the Indian market in the device technology category since our entry into the market in 2023 and represents a new benchmark in digital multifunction printing, combining professional-grade output with day-to-day office functionality. From in-house promotional material development to color-accurate production printing, these printers bring flexibility and precision under one roof. What sets them apart is not just the high-resolution LED printhead and Super EA-Eco toner, but also the intelligent software integration, and media versatility that cater to the evolving needs of the light production segment. The Showcase of Revoria E Series marks the expansion of High-Speed Mono Printing Devices ranging from 100 PPM to 136 PPM. With the new White and Silver toner capabilities on our Revoria Press SC285s and EC2100s, we are expanding creative possibilities for printers looking to produce premium, high-impact applications,” stated, Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India.
The Apeos C650/C810 would be launched with multiple Controller options, namely the Standard DMP Controller, Optional Fiery Controller (VC12C) or Optional GP Controller D02 (Print Server). Through high-speed RIP processing2, fine image data is generated while text, thin lines, and gradients are professionally reproduced. Furthermore, the ApeosPro series complies with various printing industry color standards such as Japan Color and is also equipped with color sample data of special inks such as PANT®NE®, so as to support professional color reproduction.
The printers can handle paper of different thickness ranging from thin paper at 52 g/m2 to thick paper at 350 g/m2. They are compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from a postcard of 100 x 148 mm to long paper up to 330 x 1300 mm (simplex)3 and can also be used for a wide range of applications, such as leaflets and posters production and printing on envelopes. In addition, Finisher D6 with Booklet Maker options4 enable a variety of professional level finishing such as three-way cutting of booklets, square back finishing, and lining (crease).
By installing the latest office controller software, the ApeosPro series further enhance office work efficiency. With the preset rules, Scan Delivery5 reads characters from scanned documents and automatically stores them in the appropriate location. Moreover, by linking the printers with FUJIFILM Business Innovation's cloud storage service, Working Folder6, the scanned documents can be viewed at anytime and anywhere.
The ApeosPro series fully support a wide range of applications from general office work to in-house production and from development of catalogs to various other promotional materials.
[Other key features of the ApeosPro C650 & Revoria E1100 series]
• World's first* LED printhead with 2,400dpi resolution
• Supports a wide range of sizes from postcards to long paper (330 x 1,300 mm*)
• Supports a wide range of thicknesses from 52gsm lightweight paper to 350gsm cardstock paper
• Vibrant colours with Super EA Eco toner and its smallest toner particles for smooth gradation
• High productivity for the light production printer market of up to 81 pages per minute (Apeos Pro Series) print speed 7 & 136 pages per minute (Revoria E1 1100 series)
• Adobe certified9 with genuine PostScript. Meets the printing levels required by Adobe products such as Photoshop®, Illustrator® DC.
*1 Dry electrophotography. As of March 2021. Based on the research by FUJIFILM Business Innovation.
*2 High-speed serial transmission technology for transmitting high-definition, high-capacity jobs to multifunction printers at high speeds over a wide band, 12×0 × 1200 dpi high-resolution RIP, and 10-bit smooth gradation correction processing.
*3 Applicable to paper up to 330 x 762 mm when printing on both sides.
*4 Collectively referring to the options including Interface Decurler Module D1, Interposer D1, Crease/Two-sided Trimmer D2, Folder Unit CD2, Finisher D6 with Booklet Maker, and Square Back Fold Trimmer D1.
*5 A paid application that stores scanned documents in a predetermined storage location with a file name according to preset rules.
*6 A cloud storage service by FUJIFILM Business Innovation. A separate contract is required.
*7 When using A4 landscape, non-coated paper, 52-128 g/m2 for color printing, and 52-176 g/m2 for monochrome printing.
*8 A security chip that manages the key to the encrypted data in the multifunction printer.
*9 A certification granted to printers that pass a test meeting the print levels required by Adobe.
The ApeosPro series allows vibrant and sharper images to be printed for professional use by adopting the world's first 1 LED printhead capable of 2,400 × 2,400 dpi fine resolution output and the print engine technology available on professional market models. The use of Super EA-Eco toner, which has one of the the smallest particle size in the industry also enables high definition and smooth image quality.
The Revoria Press E1110 series & Apeos C650/C810 deliver high productivity with stability. Equipped with Simple Image Quality Adjustment (SIQA), these Mono devices can precisely measure the position of sheets running in highspeed while realizing real time correction to misregistration of images.
Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, sai“, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpos‘ of ‘Giving Our World More ’miles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The showcase of ApeosPro C650 & C810 MFP series & Revoria E1100, E1110 & E1136 models marks a significant step in delivering precision, productivity, and performance to the Indian market. With our legacy of imaging excellence, we aim to revamp what is possible in both professional and office printing envi”onments.”
“The Apeos Pro C650/C810 is the 7th in the series of products being unveiled for the Indian market in the device technology category since our entry into the market in 2023 and represents a new benchmark in digital multifunction printing, combining professional-grade output with day-to-day office functionality. From in-house promotional material development to color-accurate production printing, these printers bring flexibility and precision under one roof. What sets them apart is not just the high-resolution LED printhead and Super EA-Eco toner, but also the intelligent software integration, and media versatility that cater to the evolving needs of the light production segment. The Showcase of Revoria E Series marks the expansion of High-Speed Mono Printing Devices ranging from 100 PPM to 136 PPM. With the new White and Silver toner capabilities on our Revoria Press SC285s and EC2100s, we are expanding creative possibilities for printers looking to produce premium, high-impact applications,” stated, Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India.
The Apeos C650/C810 would be launched with multiple Controller options, namely the Standard DMP Controller, Optional Fiery Controller (VC12C) or Optional GP Controller D02 (Print Server). Through high-speed RIP processing2, fine image data is generated while text, thin lines, and gradients are professionally reproduced. Furthermore, the ApeosPro series complies with various printing industry color standards such as Japan Color and is also equipped with color sample data of special inks such as PANT®NE®, so as to support professional color reproduction.
The printers can handle paper of different thickness ranging from thin paper at 52 g/m2 to thick paper at 350 g/m2. They are compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from a postcard of 100 x 148 mm to long paper up to 330 x 1300 mm (simplex)3 and can also be used for a wide range of applications, such as leaflets and posters production and printing on envelopes. In addition, Finisher D6 with Booklet Maker options4 enable a variety of professional level finishing such as three-way cutting of booklets, square back finishing, and lining (crease).
By installing the latest office controller software, the ApeosPro series further enhance office work efficiency. With the preset rules, Scan Delivery5 reads characters from scanned documents and automatically stores them in the appropriate location. Moreover, by linking the printers with FUJIFILM Business Innovation's cloud storage service, Working Folder6, the scanned documents can be viewed at anytime and anywhere.
The ApeosPro series fully support a wide range of applications from general office work to in-house production and from development of catalogs to various other promotional materials.
[Other key features of the ApeosPro C650 & Revoria E1100 series]
• World's first* LED printhead with 2,400dpi resolution
• Supports a wide range of sizes from postcards to long paper (330 x 1,300 mm*)
• Supports a wide range of thicknesses from 52gsm lightweight paper to 350gsm cardstock paper
• Vibrant colours with Super EA Eco toner and its smallest toner particles for smooth gradation
• High productivity for the light production printer market of up to 81 pages per minute (Apeos Pro Series) print speed 7 & 136 pages per minute (Revoria E1 1100 series)
• Adobe certified9 with genuine PostScript. Meets the printing levels required by Adobe products such as Photoshop®, Illustrator® DC.
*1 Dry electrophotography. As of March 2021. Based on the research by FUJIFILM Business Innovation.
*2 High-speed serial transmission technology for transmitting high-definition, high-capacity jobs to multifunction printers at high speeds over a wide band, 12×0 × 1200 dpi high-resolution RIP, and 10-bit smooth gradation correction processing.
*3 Applicable to paper up to 330 x 762 mm when printing on both sides.
*4 Collectively referring to the options including Interface Decurler Module D1, Interposer D1, Crease/Two-sided Trimmer D2, Folder Unit CD2, Finisher D6 with Booklet Maker, and Square Back Fold Trimmer D1.
*5 A paid application that stores scanned documents in a predetermined storage location with a file name according to preset rules.
*6 A cloud storage service by FUJIFILM Business Innovation. A separate contract is required.
*7 When using A4 landscape, non-coated paper, 52-128 g/m2 for color printing, and 52-176 g/m2 for monochrome printing.
*8 A security chip that manages the key to the encrypted data in the multifunction printer.
*9 A certification granted to printers that pass a test meeting the print levels required by Adobe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment