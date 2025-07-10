The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 Held In Beijing
The winners stated that harmony must be upheld as a core value to foster a shared civilizational consensus for peace and cooperation; that all should advocate seeking common ground while reserving differences to shape an open and inclusive civilizational paradigm; that mutual learning should be strengthened for advancing dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, and that both preservation and innovation are essential for building a civilizational ecosystem based on extensive participation and shared benefits. They expressed their commitment to making new and greater contributions to forging civilizational consensus, promoting cultural prosperity, enhancing people-to-people ties for more progress of human civilization.
The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and organized by the Orchid Awards Secretariat. Over 300 participants attended, including representatives from Chinese government departments, international organizations, diplomatic missions in China, Chinese and foreign think tanks, and the media. From July 9 to 14, the visit programs of the 2nd Orchid Awards - "Travelogue of China" - will also take place in Beijing and Harbin.
SOURCE China International Communications Group (CICG)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment