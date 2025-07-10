The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 Held In Beijing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The award recipients believe in today's world of intertwined turbulence and uncertainty, where humanity faces a common future, peace and development are the common aspiration of all. Enhancing mutual understanding and friendship among peoples and building consensus on international cooperation are widely shared expectations. There is an urgent need to encourage more cultural envoys to collectively contribute to the beautiful tapestry of human civilization.

The winners stated that harmony must be upheld as a core value to foster a shared civilizational consensus for peace and cooperation; that all should advocate seeking common ground while reserving differences to shape an open and inclusive civilizational paradigm; that mutual learning should be strengthened for advancing dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, and that both preservation and innovation are essential for building a civilizational ecosystem based on extensive participation and shared benefits. They expressed their commitment to making new and greater contributions to forging civilizational consensus, promoting cultural prosperity, enhancing people-to-people ties for more progress of human civilization.

The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and organized by the Orchid Awards Secretariat. Over 300 participants attended, including representatives from Chinese government departments, international organizations, diplomatic missions in China, Chinese and foreign think tanks, and the media. From July 9 to 14, the visit programs of the 2nd Orchid Awards - "Travelogue of China" - will also take place in Beijing and Harbin.

