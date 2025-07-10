Fresh Inset Solutions Introduces Matri Powder, High Purity 1-MCP, To The U.S. Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by years of global trust and industry use, MaTri Powder arrives at a time when the stakes have never been higher. U.S. producers lose nearly 30%* of stored apples due to quality degradation but are left to choose between costly options that may be difficult to scale or cheap 1-MCP imports that often deliver inconsistent or substandard results.

Enter MaTri Powder:



High-purity 1-MCP that binds to ethylene receptors on produce to slow degradation and prolong shelf life.

Packaged in water-soluble pouches that eliminate the need for measurement and leave no residue.

Seven pouch sizes available to match any room configuration, ensuring maximum parts per billion (PPB) performance. No technician required – an intuitive, re-chargeable generator is included free with qualifying purchases.

"MaTri Powder is purpose-built for the realities of modern storage operations," said Keith Culver, U.S. Commercial Lead. "It puts the power directly in the hands of the grower, and it maximizes Dynamic Controlled Atmosphere (DCA) practices to extend produce quality throughout the entire supply chain - not just in storage."

MaTri Powder is manufactured under rigorous quality controls and offers consistent particle size and uniform delivery. With pre-order discounts available through July 31st, it's also an economical solution for operations of all sizes.

Coming Soon: The innovation doesn't stop with powder. MaTri Tablets - a breakthrough effervescent, no-generator-required option - will be made available first to MaTri Powder customers. Additionally, ask about MaTri proprietary confirmation technology that ensures optimal 1-MCP dose rate delivery with every application.

Ready to transform your storage strategy?

Visit ma-tri to calculate the right bundle of MaTri Powder pouches for your room size, create a wholesale account, and place your order today.

About Fresh Inset Solutions, Inc.

Fresh Inset Solutions is a U.S.-based leader in 1-MCP innovations dedicated to providing innovative freshness protection products to the American market. With a mission to reduce global food waste, Fresh Inset Solutions partners with producers, packers, shippers and retailers to deliver advanced post-harvest technologies that preserve quality, extend shelf life, and ensure more fresh produce reaches consumers. Additional 1-MCP solutions from Fresh Inset include stickers and packaging powered by Vidre+ complex.

*Source: Hasan, M.U., Singh, Z., Shah, H.M.S. et al. Water Loss: A Postharvest Quality Marker in Apple Storage. Food Bioprocess Technol 17, 2155–2180 (2024).

Contact:

Jacquie Maggio

Fresh Inset Solutions

973.462.7008

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Inset Solutions Inc.