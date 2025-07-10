Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fresh Inset Solutions Introduces Matri Powder, High Purity 1-MCP, To The U.S. Market


2025-07-10 08:31:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Backed by years of global trust and industry use, MaTri Powder arrives at a time when the stakes have never been higher. U.S. producers lose nearly 30%* of stored apples due to quality degradation but are left to choose between costly options that may be difficult to scale or cheap 1-MCP imports that often deliver inconsistent or substandard results.

Enter MaTri Powder:

  • High-purity 1-MCP that binds to ethylene receptors on produce to slow degradation and prolong shelf life.
  • Packaged in water-soluble pouches that eliminate the need for measurement and leave no residue.
  • Seven pouch sizes available to match any room configuration, ensuring maximum parts per billion (PPB) performance.
  • No technician required – an intuitive, re-chargeable generator is included free with qualifying purchases.

"MaTri Powder is purpose-built for the realities of modern storage operations," said Keith Culver, U.S. Commercial Lead. "It puts the power directly in the hands of the grower, and it maximizes Dynamic Controlled Atmosphere (DCA) practices to extend produce quality throughout the entire supply chain - not just in storage."

MaTri Powder is manufactured under rigorous quality controls and offers consistent particle size and uniform delivery. With pre-order discounts available through July 31st, it's also an economical solution for operations of all sizes.

Coming Soon: The innovation doesn't stop with powder. MaTri Tablets - a breakthrough effervescent, no-generator-required option - will be made available first to MaTri Powder customers. Additionally, ask about MaTri proprietary confirmation technology that ensures optimal 1-MCP dose rate delivery with every application.

Ready to transform your storage strategy?

Visit ma-tri to calculate the right bundle of MaTri Powder pouches for your room size, create a wholesale account, and place your order today.

About Fresh Inset Solutions, Inc.

Fresh Inset Solutions is a U.S.-based leader in 1-MCP innovations dedicated to providing innovative freshness protection products to the American market. With a mission to reduce global food waste, Fresh Inset Solutions partners with producers, packers, shippers and retailers to deliver advanced post-harvest technologies that preserve quality, extend shelf life, and ensure more fresh produce reaches consumers. Additional 1-MCP solutions from Fresh Inset include stickers and packaging powered by Vidre+ complex.

*Source: Hasan, M.U., Singh, Z., Shah, H.M.S. et al. Water Loss: A Postharvest Quality Marker in Apple Storage. Food Bioprocess Technol 17, 2155–2180 (2024).

Contact:
 Jacquie Maggio
Fresh Inset Solutions
973.462.7008
[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Inset Solutions Inc.

MENAFN10072025003732001241ID1109784426

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search