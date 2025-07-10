Comscore Achieves Full JIC Certification For National TV Measurement Including Persons-Based Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certification Highlights Comscore's Leadership in Big Data and Transactable Media Metrics

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) has expanded Comscore's certification for its national TV measurement solution to include Personified Demographics, delivered through Comscore's unique big data methodology.

This milestone is in addition to Comscore's existing JIC certifications for advanced audience and total household metrics, meaning Comscore has now been deemed ready for transaction across all JIC classifications for national currency use cases. The Joint Industry Council also announced that Comscore passed the mid-term audit of all certified measurement companies.

The announcement reflects a rigorous evaluation process by its Measurement Subcommittee that confirms Comscore's capability to serve as a transactable standard across the categories of audience measurement that matter to clients. It also establishes Comscore as the only provider with both JIC certification for all evaluated measurement categories and Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation of its reported audience estimates, affirming Comscore's leadership and innovation in the future of audience measurement.

“Receiving full JIC certification, particularly for our persons-based data, underscores Comscore's commitment to setting a higher standard for media measurement,” said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore.“We are the only provider that marries big data with methodological rigor in a way that is recognized by both the MRC and the JIC. This signals to the industry that Comscore continues to lead the way in delivering scalable, accurate, and certified measurement solutions that our clients can trust.”

The Joint Industry Council is an important component of the media buying ecosystem as an organization made up of buyers and sellers that provide thought leadership throughout the industry. By making credible recommendations on the readiness of cross-platform currencies, JIC certification plays a critical role in helping advertisers and media owners identify reliable measurement providers through a unified, industry-led framework. Comscore's participation in this process reflects its support for a more transparent and standardized measurement ecosystem.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that integrates digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make informed business decisions with confidence. As a proven leader in measuring audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

