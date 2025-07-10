Powering The Future Of Global Commerce: How Brink's Is Redefining Security In A Digital World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New CBS documentary showcases Brink's ability to blend traditional cash and valuables handling with cutting edge digital innovation

RICHMOND, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions (DRS), and ATM managed services (AMS), today announced its feature in CBS News' acclaimed Economy 4.0 documentary series which highlights innovative industry leaders shaping the future of business through technology, adaptability, and forward-thinking strategies.

The documentary showcases Brink's ability to blend traditional cash and valuables handling with cutting-edge digital innovation-redefining global commerce through a 166-year legacy of trust, resilience, and transformation.

“At Brink's, we understand the profound power of commerce,” said Mark Eubanks, President and CEO of Brink's.“We facilitate essential exchanges, ensuring the transactions we support are secure, whether they involve physical currency and tangible assets or digital currency and virtual assets. Our inclusion in the Economy 4.0 series is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation and our leadership in the evolving landscape of global financial systems.”

Since its founding in 1859, Brink's has continually adapted to the evolving financial landscape, helping businesses operate more efficiently and securely. The company pioneered armored transport in the early 20th century, innovated with smart safes and real-time cash visibility tools in the digital age, and emerged as a global leader in secure commerce, now serving customers in over 100 countries.

“Brink's has always been defined by trust and security. Through the world's major shifts, we have continuously evolved to meet the needs of our customers and the global economy,” said Eubanks.“Digital payments are growing, but cash remains essential for billions of people worldwide. Brink's ensures that businesses and consumers have secure, reliable solutions, no matter their preferred payment type.”

The company supports its customers through innovative and seamless solutions for modern commerce, such as Digital Retail Solutions (DRS) and ATM Managed Services (AMS) :



Brink's DRS suite addresses critical challenges faced by retailers of all sizes including theft risk, faster access to working capital, cash visibility across multi-store businesses, and time spent managing physical cash itself. By digitizing cash flow and offering real-time visibility into transactions, DRS enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual handling, and improves security across retail environments. Brink's AMS provides end-to-end ATM operations support, including monitoring, cash forecasting, dispatching when devices need refilling, and handling all maintenance on behalf of its customers. This service reduces downtime and operational costs for financial institutions, allowing them to focus on customer service while Brink's ensures a seamless and secure cash supply chain.

As global commerce continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Brink's remains steadfast to lead with trust, resilience, and innovation. With a legacy of safeguarding value and a bold vision for the future, the company is redefining secure commerce in the digital age-delivering intelligent, adaptable solutions that not only empower businesses worldwide but also shape the future of seamless, secure transactions across the globe.

To learn more about Brink's, the brand's heritage and a look at the future of global commerce, watch the campaign live on CBS News here .

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:



Media Relations

1-469-549-6555