Multi-Billion Virtual Healthcare Industry Witnessing Substantial Growth With Rapid Expansion Expected

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The global telehealth market has been substantially growing over the past years and is expected to continue this growth well into the future. A report from Grand View Research said that:“The global telehealth market size was estimated at USD 123.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 455.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.68% from 2025 to 2030. North America dominated the telehealth market with the revenue share of 46.58% in 2024. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of digital health & smartphones, rising investments, improved internet connectivity, and growing technological advancements... the growing adoption and acceptance of telehealth services are expected to boost the market's growth over the forecast period.” The report continued:“Moreover, smartphones have evolved from devices of communication & entertainment to devices that can monitor health and fitness. Some market players are developing Chatbot services for basic medical inquiries and one-time consultations... Moreover, the market is propelled by favorable government initiatives to expand telehealth by making healthcare services more accessible and convenient for patients. The focus on cost-effective and efficient healthcare solutions further propels the adoption of telehealth services. The rising adoption of telehealth facilities by patients, physicians, and government authorities is boosting the market. Access to healthcare through specific applications and video consultations enables communication between patients and doctors in remote locations, eliminating the need to visit hospitals or clinics. Market players such as Apple, Google, and IBM focus on improving the mobile health experience by providing numerous solutions through different subscription plans and emphasizing data security. These factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.” Active tech companies in the markets this week include(OTCQB: TREIF) (CSE: TRUE),(NYSE: CVS),(NYSE: TDOC),(NASDAQ: TEM),(NYSE: HIMS).

Grand View Research concluded:“Telehealth services are rapidly expanding, particularly in cardiology, behavioral health, radiology, and online consultations. This growth is fueled by a surge in startup funding and the introduction of new solutions and services, especially those designed for virtual consultations. Furthermore, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms enhances the personalization of healthcare services. In addition, favorable government initiatives promoting telehealth adoption drive the market. The telehealth market in the U.S. accounted for the largest market revenue share in North America in 2024, owing to innovative software development, advanced healthcare management, and the presence of several market players operating across segments, such as mobile and network operations. Increasing awareness regarding the availability of digital health solutions, such as mHealth and telehealth, is driving their adoption rate.”

Treatment AI Inc. (OTCQB: TREIF) (CSE: TRUE) News: EngageWell, Rocket Doctor, and CVS Health Foundation Launch Virtual Healthy Aging Program for Adults over 60 –

Backed by $1 million in funding from the CVS Health Foundation, the pilot initiative offers free, virtual health screenings to support aging with confidence, care, and convenience



Health checks include assessments for heart health, memory, cognitive function, and mental health

No travel required - all appointments are virtual and confidential

Community Health Workers provide personalized follow-up support and connect patients to local resources

The program is now available in New York City, with plans to expand throughout 2025 Free for patients on Medicaid, covered by insurance for patients on Medicare



Treatment.com AI Inc. (Frankfurt: 939) (the“Company” or“Treatment”) is pleased to announce that building off their successful graduation from AARPs AgeTech Accelerator, its subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has partnered with EngageWell IPA in a program funded by CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) Foundation to launch the Healthy Aging Program - a new pilot initiative offering virtual health screenings for adults aged 60 and older across New York City.

Funded through a 5-year, $1M grant from the CVS Health® Foundation, EngageWell and Rocket Doctor's program is designed to support older adults in maintaining their health and independence. It offers confidential virtual assessments that screen for common health concerns related to aging, including heart health, memory and brain function, and mental well-being. Board-certified physicians conduct consultations via phone or video and develop personalized follow-up care plans. Community Health Workers are also available to help patients connect with the telehealth provider and with necessary follow-up care.

“Aging shouldn't mean losing access to care, it should mean getting the support you need, wherever you are,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor.“We're proud to again partner with EngageWell to bring high-quality, proactive care directly into the homes of older adults across New York City. We're equally thrilled that the CVS Health Foundation is funding EngageWell to implement this important program.”

Participants who complete their screenings receive valuable health information, a physician consultation, and can receive up to $45 in gift cards. No insurance is required for patients on Medicaid, and is accepted for patients on Medicare. The entire process is designed to be simple, supportive, and stress-free.

“Too often, older adults who face language barriers, low health or digital literacy, or systemic inequities are left to navigate fragmented healthcare systems on their own,” said Christopher Joseph, Executive Director of EngageWell IPA.“Through the Healthy Aging Program, we're not just delivering services - we're building a care model rooted in dignity, cultural relevance, and trust. By combining community-based outreach with user-friendly technology, we're bridging gaps and creating lasting pathways to better health for aging New Yorkers.”

The program is now live and being offered in partnership with community-based organizations and care navigators throughout New York City. By combining technology, human connection, and wrap-around support, the Healthy Aging Program helps ensure older adults stay healthy, informed, and in control of their care, without ever needing to leave home. CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for AI at: .

Other recent developments in the healthcare industry of note include:

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) has recently announced the opening of its new Workforce Innovation and Talent Center (WITC) in Chicago. The center, situated at the Chicago Baptist Institute, will improve the community's access to workforce training services and provide every participant who completes the program an opportunity to apply for a position at CVS Health.

The WITC will transform lives in the Chicago community, like that of Catrina Malone. Her journey began when she attended an informational session while pursuing a film career. Now, as a pharmacy technician at CVS Health, Catrina shares her story: "Growing up in an unstable home environment, I faced many barriers. My mother struggled with substance abuse, and there were times when I didn't know where my next meal would come from. With the support of my legal guardian, I stayed determined to forge my own path and build a career despite the odds being against me. This new role as a pharmacy technician for CVS Pharmacy has given me just that. Through this center and the kindness of everyone here, I've felt truly encouraged and supported - and for that, I am extremely thankful."

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, recently announced earlier this year it has acquired UpLift, an innovative and tech-enabled provider of virtual mental health therapy, psychiatry and medication management services.

The acquisition supports the company's strategy to further enhance its leadership position in virtual mental health, including the ability for consumers served by its BetterHelp segment to access benefits coverage for mental health services. UpLift serves the health plan market and has arrangements covering over 100 million lives, a network of over 1,500 mental health professionals, important capabilities and a talented team.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, recently announced the expansion of its care pathway intelligence platform, Tempus Next, into breast cancer. Since its launch in 2024, Tempus Next has screened thousands of patients across its network of provider sites, helping close critical care gaps for patients with lung cancer. Now, the platform will support five different biomarker testing gaps specific to breast cancer with the goal of helping physicians deliver guideline-directed medical care to eligible patients.

Tempus Next supports physicians administering guideline-based care by surfacing care gaps and identifying patients who may benefit from these guideline-based suggestions. The platform integrates multimodal data available in the patient's electronic medical record (EMR) with up-to-date clinical guidelines to support providers in delivering guideline-based care. As with lung cancer, clinical guidelines around breast cancer are continually evolving, and Tempus is working to help providers keep pace, starting at Mercy, which has already integrated Tempus Next for both breast and lung cancer into its EMR system to support patient care. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners serving patients across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) the leading digital health and wellness platform, recently announced its plans to bring its affordable, holistic weight loss program to Canada, timed with the anticipated first-ever availability of generic semaglutide anywhere in the world. This move follows the recent closing of the company's acquisition of ZAVA, the pioneering digital health platform in Europe.

Almost two thirds of adults in Canada are overweight or living with obesity, yet access to proven treatments remains limited due to high costs and availability. With branded semaglutide often priced out of reach, the introduction of generics marks a pivotal moment for access to care. Hims & Hers plans to offer access to lower-cost treatment options through its digital platform, paired with 24/7 access to licensed providers and personalized, clinically backed care plans. In Canada, branded semaglutide with no surrounding clinical support currently costs more than C$200 a month. The price for generic semaglutide is expected to be available at a significant discount to the branded versions, with the prices expected to lower over time.

