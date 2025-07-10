Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dentsply Sirona To Host Second Quarter Conference Call On August 7Th


2025-07-10 08:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to review its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company will issue a press release and provide a presentation with summary financial information, which will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at prior to the call.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at . For those planning to participate on the call, please register at Additionally, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-591-8631
...


MENAFN10072025004107003653ID1109784394

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search