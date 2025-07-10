Dentsply Sirona To Host Second Quarter Conference Call On August 7Th
Conference Call / Webcast Information
The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at . For those planning to participate on the call, please register at Additionally, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website following the call.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
Contact Information
Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-591-8631
...
