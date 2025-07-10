Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Platform Designed To Transform Landscape Of Cancer Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Each year, approximately 20 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 10 million lives are lost to the disease worldwide, a toll that is projected to rise in the coming decades ( ). By 2050, the American Cancer Society estimates that annual cancer diagnoses will reach 35 million. While advances in treatment have improved outcomes for some patients, the demand for more effective therapies remains urgent - and the opportunity for innovation and market impact is significant.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. is taking a bold approach to this challenge with a next-generation platform designed to deliver genetic medicines directly to both primary and metastatic tumors. Using engineered viruses to transport therapeutic payloads with precision, Calidi's technology aims to transform the landscape of cancer treatment. Though oncology is its initial focus, the company is also exploring broader applications in high-need areas such as autoimmune disorders. In doing so, Calidi is positioning itself among a select group of biotech innovators

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical-stage, off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

