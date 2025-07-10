Mobility City Of Houston Champions Veteran Independence With Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Storefront Mobility City of Houston located at 17687 Tomball Parkway Houston, TX 77064 (832) 583-1914

Mobility City Houston repair technicians go to you in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'

Veterans benefit as owner Swetha Kovvali collaborates closely with VA facilities in Houston TX to deliver reliable mobility equipment repairs.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of Houston stands with Texas Veterans by delivering trusted mobility equipment repairs. Supporting the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and other local VA facilities, the Houston team ensures Veterans receive quality service quickly and efficiently.“Veterans in the Houston Metro area should always have access to dependable, timely service. My Team of expert Technicians is dedicated to insuring Veterans live independently in comfort with full function mobility equipment,” said Swetha Kovvali, Owner, Mobility City of Houston Tx.“It's our privilege and mission to serve Veterans with fast response times,” she said.Mobility City offers Veterans true peace of mind. Our technicians respond quickly and repair critical mobility equipment expertly. Estimates come within 48 hours, and most repairs are finished in less than five days. Veterans appreciate our transparent pricing, in-home convenience, and the fact that we never use third-party middlemen. All repairs and battery replacements come with a 30-day warranty, and we're trained by more than 20 manufacturers to ensure top-notch service. Accredited and OIG-cleared, we're committed to Veterans' safety and independence.Mobility City of Houston holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Veterans Administration Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), battery and charger replacements; and white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.About Mobility City of Houston TXMobility City of Houston, owned by Swetha Kovaali , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly support Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.

