Washington Area Piano Students Perform With Great Success At World-Renowned Teatro Colón In Buenos Aires, Argentina

EAMA students at Teatro Colón, Buenos Aires, June 24, 2025.

Young DMV pianists (10–16) from Silver Spring's European Academy of Music and Art present virtuoso repertoire at Buenos Aires' historic Teatro Colón.

- Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Students from the European Academy of Music and Art (EAMA) in Silver Spring, MD performed with great success at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 24, 2025, presenting a program of demanding classical repertoire to an international audience.

The young pianists, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years, are residents of the Washington DC metropolitan area, including Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They performed works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninov, Franck, Schubert, and Scriabin including technically challenging pieces such as Bach/Busoni's Chaconne in d minor, Franck's Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, and Bach/Busoni's Toccata and Fugue in d minor.

All performers are 2025 Winners of the International Association for Musically Gifted Children's International Piano Contest.

Teatro Colón stands among the world's premier opera houses, alongside venues such as La Scala, the Vienna State Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera. The venue has hosted legendary performers including Martha Argerich, Daniel Barenboim, and Plácido Domingo.

"For these young musicians to perform on this historic stage represents not only personal achievement but also recognition of the caliber of music education available in our community." said Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster, Principal and Professor of Piano Performance at EAMA.

Under Dr. Oster's guidance, the students have developed skills that allow them to tackle repertoire typically reserved for conservatory-level musicians. Dr. Oster's five decades of experience in music education have established EAMA as an institution where students regularly advance to perform at world famous venues including Carnegie Hall (NY), Royal Albert Concert Hall (UK), Musikverein (Austria), Bastille Opera House (France), Parco della Musica (Italy), numerous others and now Teatro Colón (Argentina).

The students serve as cultural ambassadors, representing the Washington metropolitan area on an international stage while demonstrating the quality of education and opportunity available through EAMA.

About the European Academy of Music and Art

Founded in 1990, the European Academy of Music and Art is located at 15420 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Under the leadership of Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster, the academy provides comprehensive piano education for students ages 3-18, combining advanced technical training with music theory and performance opportunities. Students have performed at prestigious venues worldwide and have gained admission to leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Standford, Duke, UC Berkley and other elite institutions.

About the International Association for Musically Gifted Children

The International Association for Musically Gifted Children (IAMGC) supports the intellectual and artistic growth of children through classical piano study and international and national concert performances. The organization conducts annual international piano contests and provides performance opportunities for young musicians worldwide.

