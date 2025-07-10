403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amnesty International Condemns US Sanctions on UN Rapporteur
(MENAFN) Amnesty International has strongly criticized the sanctions imposed by the United States on UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, describing the action as a "shameless and transparent attack on the fundamental principles of international justice."
The condemnation followed an announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, confirming punitive actions against Albanese, which came just days after she released a report exposing corporate profits linked to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
Amnesty International's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, issued a statement on Wednesday, emphasizing that "Special Rapporteurs are not appointed to please governments or to be popular but to deliver their mandate."
She underscored that Albanese's role is to advocate for human rights and international law, a mission that has become even more crucial as the survival of Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip hangs in the balance.
Callamard also cautioned that the sanctions are part of a broader campaign by the United States, warning that they represent a continuation of "the Trump administration’s assault on international law," which previously targeted the International Criminal Court.
She remarked that these sanctions are the latest in a series of policies aimed at intimidating and silencing individuals who speak out in support of Palestinian human rights.
Albanese’s recent report accused companies of profiting from Israel's occupation, which she labeled as an "illegal occupation" accompanied by a "brutal system of apartheid" and an "ongoing genocide in Gaza."
The condemnation followed an announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, confirming punitive actions against Albanese, which came just days after she released a report exposing corporate profits linked to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
Amnesty International's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, issued a statement on Wednesday, emphasizing that "Special Rapporteurs are not appointed to please governments or to be popular but to deliver their mandate."
She underscored that Albanese's role is to advocate for human rights and international law, a mission that has become even more crucial as the survival of Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip hangs in the balance.
Callamard also cautioned that the sanctions are part of a broader campaign by the United States, warning that they represent a continuation of "the Trump administration’s assault on international law," which previously targeted the International Criminal Court.
She remarked that these sanctions are the latest in a series of policies aimed at intimidating and silencing individuals who speak out in support of Palestinian human rights.
Albanese’s recent report accused companies of profiting from Israel's occupation, which she labeled as an "illegal occupation" accompanied by a "brutal system of apartheid" and an "ongoing genocide in Gaza."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment