Zoomcar Unveils 'Zoompro' To Revolutionize Fleet Hosting In India's Self-Drive Market

With bookings up 10% YoY and repeat users surging 86%, Zoomcar introduces tech suite for large fleet partners to boost earnings and utilization

BANGALORE, India, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ZCAR ), India's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, today announced the rollout of ' ZoomPro ', a powerful new B2B dashboard designed to enable large fleet partners to manage vehicles, pricing, and bookings with ease, without relying solely on the Zoomcar mobile app.

This launch marks a significant step in Zoomcar's strategy to consolidate and professionalize the self-drive ecosystem, offering scalable digital infrastructure through ZoomPro for supply partners to grow faster and operate smarter.

"We're building more than a marketplace, we're enabling the operating system for self-drive mobility in India," said Anirudh Lamba, Head of Marketing and Partnerships , Zoomcar. "With ZoomPro, our B2B toolkit empowers fleet operators to drive better performance, higher earnings, and superior guest experiences at scale."

Key Features of ZoomPro offering for Fleet partners::



Centralized view of bookings across fleets

Multi-user access for streamlined operations

Smart car reassignment with real-time availability

Vehicle performance tracking and insights

AI driven pricing insights and recommendations

e-Invoicing for B2B partners API integration suite for seamless fleet management for large B2B partners

Upcoming enhancements to ZoomPro will include seamless bulk onboarding, advanced fleet and booking management controls, and AI-powered recommendation engines designed to optimize performance and maximize revenue. Additionally, partners will benefit from enhanced premium support, leveraging large language model (LLM) technologies to deliver faster, more personalized assistance at scale.

"We've designed ZoomPro to reflect how modern fleet operators actually work; multi-city, multi-user, and data-first," said Vishal Ramrakhyani, Head of Engineering at Zoomcar . "This tool lays the foundation for how our self-drive supply and operations will scale in the future. As we roll out AI-powered recommendations and support in coming months, we'll empower our Fleet Partners to grow their business on Zoomcar."

Part of a Larger Transformation

The ZoomPro rollout builds on Zoomcar's record-breaking FY25 results:



$4.25M contribution profit, with 47% margin

10% YoY growth in bookings

86% increase in repeat users

58% rise in high-rated host cars (4.5+ stars) 67% reduction in operating loss

As Zoomcar sharpens its tech-led, profitable growth strategy, ZoomPro cements its commitment to empowering professional supply and driving ecosystem-wide excellence in India's self-drive sector.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. It connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests) through its digital-first platform, promoting flexible, sustainable, and economically empowering mobility.

Zoomcar - Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, projections, goals, assumptions, commitments, expectations, or prospects related to the launch of 'ZoomPro'. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations for this alliance and these statements entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as "may," "will," "aim," "increase," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "expand," "empower," "believe," "evolve," "exponentially," "emerging," or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, assumption, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

