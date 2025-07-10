Unison Activates Its Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO) With Agentic AI

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of federal business process and acquisition software, today announced the release of agentic AI in its Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO) , advancing how acquisition professionals interact with VAO's templates, insights, and guidance. These new agentic AI capabilities follow Unison's acquisition of the AI startup, Bidscale, earlier this year.

VAO has long served as the trusted SaaS platform for the development of the federal acquisition workforce, delivering expert-created content and training. With agentic AI now at the center of the VAO experience, that expertise becomes actionable, generating acquisition documents, identifying relevant policy, and completing complex tasks with greater accuracy and less manual effort.

With no AI expertise required, VAO users can quickly utilize agentic AI capabilities to shift focus to the mission and spend less time drafting. Available as a new offering to subscribers, VAO's agentic AI is designed to work seamlessly alongside its existing tools and content to:



Generate compliant documents : Create Statements of Objectives (SOOs), Statements of Work (SOWs), Limited Source Justifications, and many more acquisition lifecycle documentation.

Get the right policy guidance at the right time : Policies are suggested based on your role, your agency, and the document you're working on.

Let templates do more of the work : Work directly within context-aware templates that apply agency rules and standards automatically. Stay ahead of the process : Get proactive guidance on what's required next, so you're not waiting for checklists or chasing approvals.

"This step moves Unison's VAO from a trusted reference to a dynamic part of the acquisition lifecycle," said Reid Jackson, CEO of Unison. "It's the difference between reading acquisition guidance and watching that guidance take shape in real time."

A recent Federal News Network article highlighted the growing demand for AI that does more than automate routine steps. As the article notes, agentic AI offers a viable path toward reducing workload by completing acquisition tasks and helping agencies meet growing demands with limited staff.

Last year, Unison introduced its generative AI tool, Ally , within VAO. Since then, Ally has been used by more than 72 federal agencies, answering over 60,000 questions. These new agentic AI capabilities build on that momentum, expanding the impact of Unison's AI across the federal government.

For more information or to schedule a walkthrough, visit or email the company at [email protected]

About Unison

Unison's products power the business of government to work smoother and smarter. Trusted by over 200,000 federal employees and government contractors, Unison's software, domain expertise, and federal focus drive efficiency, transparency, and compliance. The company's AI-infused technology is designed to simplify complex business processes and acquisitions. From contracting to budgeting, cost engineering, and program management, Unison's products reach every corner of federal business. To learn more about Unison, please visit .

