Sporty, Elegant Looks And Increased Standard Equipment: The 2026 Taycan Black Edition Sedans

Atlanta., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is introducing the Taycan Black Edition sedan models, visually enhanced throughout with special exterior and interior touches, these special-edition variants feature larger Performance Battery Plus batteries, and an enhanced list of equipment as standard.



Larger Performance Battery Plus and other performance and comfort features as standard

Exclusive exterior and interior design details

Extensive personalization options through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Deliveries at U.S. Porsche Centers are expected to begin fall 2025

Combining premium looks, comfort, and performance options under one label, the Black Edition is more than a sum of its parts. Visually, the SportDesign package, the side window trims and the model designation at the rear are all finished in high gloss black – the accents on the exterior and interior emphasizing the sporty, elegant appearance of the new models. High gloss black exterior mirrors in combination with other exterior paint finishes are available only on the Black Edition models. Additional standard equipment includes the rear light strip with illuminated black Porsche logo, black interior accent package, the storage package and the black brushed illuminated aluminum door sill guards.

One of the highlights of the Black Edition models, is the larger Performance Battery Plus, which is optional for the Taycan , Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S , as standard on all three Taycan Black Edition variants. The greater gross energy capacity of 105 kWh benefits both the driving performance and range.

In addition, the following list of normally optional equipment comes as standard on Black Edition models: Lane Change Assist, Surround View including Active Parking Assist, 21-inch wheels with center caps featuring the full-color Porsche crest, HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, puddle light projectors that show the Porsche logo, 14-way comfort seats including memory function, Porsche crest on the headrests, a BOSE® Surround Sound System including Dolby Atmos, Porsche Electric Sport Sound, Storage package, and black embossed leather trim. The Taycan also features an exclusive badge in the center console bearing the 'Black Edition' designation.

Extensive color options available

While it may be called the Black Edition, black isn't the only available color: when configuring these special-edition models, all exterior paints in the Shades category can be selected at no extra charge, these include Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic.

Customers can also optionally choose a color from the Legends, Dreams and Contrasts paint categories or take advantage of the extensive customization options offered by the Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus programs. There are also options for the interior, including leather in Slate Grey or a two-tone design.

Special Black Edition package on request and further personalization

The extended Black Edition package exclusively includes 'Black Edition' lettering on the front doors, as well as illuminated door sill guards and a vehicle key set with case also featuring matching lettering.

The cars can be made truly unique with the help of the Sonderwunsch program. Numerous interior components, marked with the personalization symbol in the Porsche Car Configurator , can be customized, and then visualized there in real time. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur realizes these equipment details with great attention to detail and outstanding craftsmanship.

Availability and timing

Pricing for the 2026 Porsche Taycan Black Edition, Taycan 4 Black Edition, and Taycan 4S Black Edition sedans will be available in due course. Deliveries at U.S. Porsche Centers are expected to begin fall 2025.

The 2026 Taycan Black Edition sedans

