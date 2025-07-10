Melissa Debuts Listware® For Arcgis Pro At Esri User Conference 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demos will feature powerful contact data validation and enrichment tools directly within ArcGIS Pro workflows

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Melissa brings its powerful data quality engine to one of the world's most trusted GIS platforms with its Listware ® for ArcGIS Pro . This tool puts powerful data cleansing and enrichment capabilities into the hands of GIS professionals, directly inside Esri's ArcGIS Pro platform. It's a major step forward for analysts, planners, and public agencies that depend on accurate contact data for emergency response, infrastructure planning, compliance, and community outreach. The tool is especially valuable for government agencies, utilities, public health officials, and any organization relying on contact data as part of its GIS workflows.

A leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, Melissa will demonstrate Listware for ArcGIS Pro at Booth #332 during the Esri User Conference in San Diego, July 15–17 . Event attendees are invited to see live demos and explore how data quality can enhance every map, model, and mission.

“A map is only as good as the data behind it, including the contact data tied to sophisticated geospatial analysis. Location is critical-but if the contact data tied to that location is wrong, the whole picture breaks down,” said Daniel Kha Le, Chief Data Officer at Melissa.“We designed Listware for ArcGIS Pro to make data quality easy and accessible, so GIS teams can trust what they see and act with confidence.”

Listware for ArcGIS Pro enhances ArcGIS Pro with powerful tools for U.S. address verification, contact data cleansing, and enrichment directly within the GIS environment. Users can easily verify and standardize names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails, while appending geocodes, property data, and demographics-no exporting or external tools required.

Key features include:



Real-time validation of U.S. and international addresses, names, phones, and emails

Integrated data enrichment, from rooftop geocoding to household demographics

Simple batch processing tools for improving data at scale A fully native ArcGIS Pro experience (no exporting, no external tools required)

To learn more about Melissa's Listware for ArcGIS Pro , visit , or contact ....

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across five continents. Melissa's suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa's 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

