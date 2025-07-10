E-Therapeutics De-Risks Clinical Path For Galomic Candidate ETX-312 With Positive Non-Clinical Data
GMP manufacturing of clinical trial batch successfully completed
On track for CTA submission in Q4 2025
LONDON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e-therapeutics plc, a company integrating computational power and biological data to discover life-transforming RNAi medicines, today announced significant progress on its lead candidate, ETX-312, a GalOmic siRNA therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The Company has successfully de-risked the path to clinical entry for ETX-312 and remains on track to submit a clinical trial application (CTA) in Q4 2025.
ETX-312 was repeatedly administered at doses far exceeding anticipated clinical exposure in GLP-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic studies. The candidate was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no toxicity or adverse findings observed. These non-clinical results support a broad therapeutic window for ETX-312 and strengthen confidence in the program and the GalOmic platform as it advances toward first-in-human trials.
In parallel, e-therapeutics has successfully completed GMP manufacturing of the clinical batch of ETX-312, supporting the Company's operational readiness to progress to first-in-human dosing. Productive interactions with regulatory authorities have provided further support for our clinical strategy and plans.
“Recent results and progress on ETX-312 represent a pivotal step towards the clinical development of our first GalOmic therapeutic, designed to silence a novel target identified in-house” said Ali Mortazavi, CEO of e-therapeutics.“The tolerability profile of ETX-312 provides key de-risking for our program, supporting a Q4 2025 CTA filing. We look forward to advancing ETX-312 to first-in-human studies over the coming months and continuing to execute efficiently to offer a differentiated treatment option to MASH patients.”
About ETX-312
ETX-312 is a GalOmic GalNAc-conjugated small-interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) therapeutic candidate in development as a safe and effective treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with potential for a quarterly subcutaneous dosing regimen. In preclinical studies using the Gubra-Amylin NASH diet-induced obese (GAN-DIO) mouse model, administration of ETX-312 led to dramatic reductions in NAFLD Activity Score (NAS), decreased hepatic inflammation, and slowed fibrosis progression, both as monotherapy and in synergistic combination with approved and emerging therapies. ETX-312 is currently progressing through IND-enabling studies, with a regulatory submission planned by the end of 2025.
About e-therapeutics plc
e-therapeutics plc ("ETX") uniquely combines computation and RNAi to discover and develop life-transforming medicines. ETX's proprietary RNAi chemistry platform, GalOmic, enables generation of specific, potent, and durable siRNA therapeutics for effective silencing of novel gene targets in hepatocytes. The cutting-edge HepNet computational platform allows ETX to discover better medicines faster through generation of novel insights and increased automation across all stages of drug development. HepNet encompasses an extensive hepatocyte-specific knowledgebase and a suite of advanced AI-driven approaches which enable identification of novel gene targets, rapid target-indication assessment, and predictive in silico siRNA design. The Company has specialist expertise and a robust position in applying computation to biology. Its computational approaches have been extensively validated through generation of data from pipeline programs and successful drug discovery collaborations with biopharma companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Galapagos NV, and iTeos Therapeutics.
Leveraging the combined capabilities of HepNet and GalOmic, ETX is progressing a therapeutic pipeline of highly differentiated RNAi candidates across a variety of therapeutic areas with high unmet need. The Company has generated positive proof-of-concept data on preclinical assets in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), haemophilia, heart failure, and cardiometabolic disease, further validating its computationally enhanced approach to research and development. ETX is currently progressing its GalOmic therapies towards the clinic with its most developed assets, ETX-312 for MASH, ETX-148 for bleeding disorders, and ETX-407 for dry AMD, at the IND-enabling stage.
Press Contact
...
Investor Relations Contact
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment