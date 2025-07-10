Medify Air Teams Up With The Global Empowerment Mission To Give Back To The Southeast With Over $1.5 M In Donations

Medify Air donates $1.5 M in air purifiers and HVAC filters to help vulnerable Southeastern communities facing hurricanes and wildfires.

BOCA RATON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medify Air, a leading innovator in air purification solutions, announced today the completion of a major donation to the Southeastern United States, providing over $1.5 million worth of HVAC air filters to vulnerable communities during a season marked by hurricanes and wildfire risks.

This initiative was made possible through a partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a renowned nonprofit organization delivering disaster relief and humanitarian aid across the globe. The donation aims to support families and individuals affected by recent and ongoing natural disasters by helping them access cleaner indoor air during recovery.

"Thanks to Medify Air's incredible $1.5 million donation of HVAC air filters, Global Empowerment Mission will help families impacted by disasters breathe cleaner air and rebuild in healthier environments,” said Jeff Popovich, VP of Operations at GEM.“Together, we are making recovery safer and stronger for vulnerable communities during a season marked by hurricanes, floods, and all kinds of unforeseen disasters.”

Headquartered in Florida, Medify Air recognizes the urgent needs of neighboring communities and remains committed to supporting those impacted by environmental crises. This donation follows a year of giving, with Medify contributing over $1.6 million in aid across the Southeast, including emergency support to Tennessee, Florida, and North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

“We are deeply committed to helping our communities in times of need,” said Tony Colaneri, VP of Research and Development for Medify Air.“We hope this donation brings cleaner air and a sense of relief to those facing difficult circumstances.”

Founded in 2018, Medify Air has been dedicated to improving indoor air quality for everyone. Today, the company offers a full line of HEPA air purifiers for homes, offices, and institutions and is proud to be the #1 air purifier brand for schools nationwide.

Medify Air encourages customers and community members to learn more about the Global Empowerment Mission and support their ongoing efforts to aid disaster-stricken areas. Donations can be made directly through GEM's website.



