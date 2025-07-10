Mobility City Colorado Springs Ensures Veterans Stay Independent With Trusted Repairs

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Mobility City of Colorado Springs storefront at 8033 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920, 719-428-0694

Our vans come to you with trained Technicians providing service from a 'workshop on wheels'.

Mobility City of Colorado Springs Owners, Diane and Shawn Wurtsmith, help veterans in need of mobility equipment repair

Owners Diane and Shawn chose to venture where they could positively impact lives. They help veterans and disabled seniors solve their mobility equipment issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of Colorado Springs CO provides vital mobility equipment repairs to Veterans in the Pikes Peak region, working closely with local VA facilities. The team offers fast turnaround times and personalized service, helping Veterans stay independent.Owners Shawn and Diane Wurtsmith believe local VA collaborations support Veterans' mobility and enhance quality of life.“Our Veterans in Colorado Springs deserve nothing less than quick and reliable repairs,” said Diane Wurtsmith owner of Mobility City of Colorado Springs CO.“We're committed to delivering the quality service they've earned through their service.”Here's Why Veterans Rely on Mobility City.Speed Matters: Quick diagnostics and repairs mean Veterans aren't left waiting..Fast Quotes & Turnarounds: Estimates in 48 hours, repairs usually under 5 days..Ultimate Convenience: We handle everything-from battery changes to full equipment setup and training-right at Veterans' homes..Fair Pricing: Transparent rates and discounts on new parts..In-House Experts: Certified Mobility City technicians handle all work-no outside contractors..30-Day Peace of Mind: Every job comes with a solid warranty..Industry Trust: Training from over 20 major manufacturers ensures our expertise..Compliance Excellence: Accredited and OIG-cleared for Veterans' safety and confidence..Full Range of Services: We repair wheelchairs, scooters, beds, lifts, and more-plus battery service and white-glove delivery."Veterans nationwide are turning to Mobility City for swift, expert repairs to mobility equipment that keeps them independent. I'm proud of each location owner's efforts to serve this deserving community," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "With glowing reviews and over 55 locations servings communities nationwide, Mobility City has become the trusted partner of VA facilities seeking fast turnaround times and reliable workmanship," she said.About Mobility City of Colorado Springs COMobility City of Colorado Springs, owned by Shawn and Diane Wurtsmith , left the corporate world to help customers with mobility challenges. They found a meaningful venture where they could positively impact lives. Their team provides repair services and products to improve independence, freedom and quality of life, . As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

