ART & JAZZ ON THE AVENUE RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH ON JULY 23

The Delray DDA's signature outdoor event is FREE and features 3 stages of live music and live mural artists!

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Art & Jazz on the Avenue returns to Pineapple Grove in Downtown Delray Beach on July 23rd! The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority 's (DDA) signature music and art event in Pineapple Grove was postponed in January due to severe weather and has been rescheduled for this month! This vibrant street festival will feature three stages of live music, live mural artists, an interactive kids' zone, dining and dancing in the streets, and locally curated vendors and open houses at Pineapple Grove businesses.WHEN: Wednesday, July 23, 2025 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.WHERE: Pineapple Grove (NE 2nd Avenue)A long-standing Delray tradition since the late 1980s, Art & Jazz on the Avenue was created to draw residents, visitors, and locals into the heart of downtown. Each edition of the event rotates through different neighborhoods to spotlight the diverse character and charm of Downtown Delray Beach.LIVE MUSIC LINEUP:Stage 1: Old School Square Park5:30- 7:00 - Little Things Duo (Country)7:00 - 7:15 - Southern Dance Performance7:15 - 9:30 - Melinda Elena Band (Jazz, R&B, Pop)Stage 2: North of Hyatt Place5:30- 7:00 - Giaco (Upbeat Pop/Blues/Funk)Break @ 7:30 - Southern Dance Performance7:15 – 9:30 - Bianca Rosario & The Smooth Operators (Jazz)Stage 3: Near The Ray Hotel5:30- 7:00 - Elixer Duo - Featuring Elllio & Jared (Pop, Rock, Latin)Break @ 8:00 - Southern Dance Performance7:15- 9:30 - Streetlight Band (Pop, Funk & Dance)Also be sure to check out the Delray Beach Drum Circle at the Pride Intersection at NE 2nd Avenue and Ne 1st Street from 5:30pm – 6:30pm that night before they move to Old School Square for the regular drum circle later that night.MURAL ARTISTS: Ktano (@ktano86) and Freaky (@freakykissdesigns)NEXT ART & JAZZ DATE: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 from 6 – 9:30 p.m.; East Atlantic Avenue from Swinton to NE 5th AveEVENT SPONSORS: Amy & Noreen Team/Lang Realty and Living FLA. DDA Partners are Gelato&Co., International Materials, Grimes Events & Party Tents, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Korman Realty and Pineapple Carts.For more information, please visit ; social media: @downtowndelray, or phone 561-243-1077.About the Delray Beach Downtown Development AuthorityThe Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority DDA's mission is to stimulate, enhance and sustain the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach and the quality of life enjoyed by residents, businesses, and visitors. Official Partners of the DDA include 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, International Materials, and Avalon Steak & Seafood. For more information, please visit or phone 561-243-1077.

