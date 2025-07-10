Mobility City Lawrenceville Supports Georgia Veterans With Reliable And Speedy Mobility Repairs

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Mobility City of Lawrenceville GA Owners Ken and Frances Cintron with daughter and Technicians

Mobility City of Lawrenceville GA Store Front with Van, 65 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road Suite 14 Lawrenceville, GA 30044, (470) 613-7909

Local VA collaborations led by Frances and Ken Cintron support Veterans' mobility with equipment repair service to restore independence and quality of life.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of Lawrenceville is dedicated to serving Georgia Veterans with swift, expert mobility equipment repairs. Supporting local VA clinics and hospitals, the team helps Veterans maintain quality of life through professional service and rapid response. Mobility City helps Veterans stay mobile and independent with dignity, so they can stay connect with community.“In Lawrenceville, we're more than technicians - we're partners in care for our Veterans,” said Ken Cintron, co-owner.“We proudly stand behind our commitment to Georgia's heroes,” he said.“Our mission goes beyond repairs-it's about preserving quality of life for Veterans,” said Frances Cintron, co-owner.“We're here when they need us most. This way, veterans can stay active and confident, with our fast turnaround and personal service,” she said.Why Veterans Trust Mobility City :.Fast, professional repairs.Quotes in 48 hours, fixes under 5 days.Home visits for battery swaps & deliveries.No hidden fees, just fair prices.Certified, in-house technicians.30-day repair warranty.Trained by 20+ top manufacturers.Fully accredited and OIG-cleared.Repairs for chairs, scooters, beds, lifts, and more!"Lawrenceville's Veterans are a vital part of our community, and they deserve prompt, trustworthy support,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City of Holdings, Inc.“All of our franchise owners and their team's proudly serve those who have given so much.”About Mobility City of Lawrenceville GAMobility City of Lawrenceville, owned by Frances and Ken Cintron , want their team to provide repair services and products to improve independence, freedom and quality of life that exceeds the expectation of Veterans. As part of the largest national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly support Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

