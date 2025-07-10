Webpurify Named A Major Contender And Star Performer In Everest Group's 2025 Trust And Safety PEAK Matrix®

WebPurify, an IntouchCX Company, Named a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Trust and Safety PEAK Matrix®

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntouchCX, a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services, proudly announces that WebPurify, an IntouchCX company, has been named both, a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Trust and Safety PEAK MatrixAssessment. This dual recognition validates WebPurify's momentum, innovation and proven results in protecting people and platforms from online harm.Being named a Star Performer reflects WebPurify's industry leading year over year gains in market impact, capabilities, and vision, underscoring its accelerated growth, the strategic depth, and commitment to shaping safer, smarter, and more inclusive digital ecosystems, through generative AI, fully automated AI models, and scalable moderation frameworks.“Platforms today face complex challenges that require speed, scale, and nuance,” said Alexandra Popken, Senior Vice President of Trust and Safety and AI Services at IntouchCX.“As trusted advisors, we help our clients meet these challenges with fully automated AI models that deliver fast, accurate moderation, while complementing it with the expertise of our human moderation team. This recognition from Everest Group validates how we are answering the real needs of our clients in an evolving digital landscape, protecting communities while empowering platforms to grow with confidence and responsibility.”Through WebPurify, IntouchCX delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end trust and safety solutions, including advanced content moderation, fraud prevention, proactive risk management, platform integrity solutions, expert consultancy, and cutting-edge AI applications. Backed by global infrastructure and a human-centered design, IntouchCX sets the industry standard by combining intelligent automation with ethical oversight."WebPurify, an IntouchCX company, has firmly established itself as a leader across the trust and safety ecosystem, spanning content moderation, fraud detection, user authentication, brand protection, and child safety," said Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, Vice President at Everest Group. "With its bold vision, cutting-edge AI innovations, and unwavering focus on both client outcomes and moderator well-being, WebPurify is redefining what it means to deliver trust and safety at a global scale. Its impressive year-on-year momentum, deep investments in AI and automation, and proven ability to meet the complex needs of digital platforms have rightfully earned it Major Contender and Star Performer status in our 2025 Trust and Safety PEAK MatrixAssessment."This recognition is more than an achievement; it's a clear call to lead, to innovate, and to continuously elevate the global standard for safer, more secure and more human-centered digital experiences everywhere. According to Everest Group, IntouchCX's Trust and Safety strengths include:- AI-human hybrid moderation capabilities for speed and nuance- Operational excellence with strong turnaround performance- Holistic support for employee well-being and mental health in sensitive roles- Forward-thinking investments in automation, generative AI, and platform scalabilityThis marks the third year of consecutive recognition for IntouchCX by Everest Group, including previous honors as a Major Contender in both the Conversational AI and Customer Experience Management PEAK MatrixAssessments in 2024, underscoring the company's momentum and impact across the digital experience landscape.As the digital world continues to evolve rapidly, IntouchCX remains at the forefront, transforming trust and safety into a powerful force for good. With the strength of its people, the power of intelligent technology, and a relentless drive to protect what matters, IntouchCX is not just responding to the future, it is shaping it.About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at .About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs more than 35,000 people across 14 countries and 26 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx .

Stephanie Suarez

IntouchCX

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.