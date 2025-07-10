Lyzr Flips The Script On Funding, Uses AI Agent To Get Investors To Apply

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lyzr , an enterprise AI agent platform built for real-world deployment, is changing how fundraising is done. The company has launched its Series A raise with Sam, an AI agent developed internally to manage investor engagement, respond to diligence queries, and share real-time operational insights.By putting an AI agent at the center of its raise, Lyzr is shifting the focus from traditional founder-led pitches to product-driven execution. Sam serves as a working example of the company's core belief: agents should not just be demos, but part of daily business infrastructure.Sam gives investors direct access to the same production-grade capabilities Lyzr delivers to enterprises. Through interactive sessions, Sam can surface financials, explain product decisions, and demonstrate how agent workflows are governed, monitored, and explainable in real time.Turning Agents from Prototypes into Enterprise SystemsSince the launch of its no-code Agent Studio in January 2025, Lyzr has supported over 15,000 builders and 1,800 organizations. The platform embeds deterministic planning, telemetry, and hallucination control into every agent deployment, addressing common failure points in enterprise AI.Lyzr agents are live in high-stakes environments. A global airline uses them to optimize seat allocation based on load factors. A systems integrator runs its venture desk with automated research and scoring agents. A Fortune 500 insurance and advisory firm, part of the global cohort of enterprises building on Lyzr alongside names like EY, WTW, and Morgan Stanley, is developing retirement-planning agents that combine large language models with predictive financial tools.The company's Blueprint Library enables each agent to become a governed, reusable template with enforcement policies built in. These blueprints are supported by two provisional patents and are part of a compounding system that improves over time. Lyzr's cloud-agnostic architecture supports deployment across AWS, GCP, on-premise environments, and NVIDIA infrastructure.One in four new workspaces on Lyzr originates from its self-serve entry plans, priced at $19 and $99, driven by inbound demand and agent-led product-led growth. Lyzr's own SDR and marketer agents generate around 400 qualified leads each month, with over half of paying customers returning within a quarter to build more agents. This motion is complemented by co-sell programs with AWS, Google, IBM, and NVIDIA, and a growing network of service partners like Accenture who deliver client solutions on Lyzr and participate in revenue share.Lyzr is initially focused on financial services, where auditability, compliance, and governance are non-negotiable. As part of the 2025 FinTech Innovation Lab NYC cohort, the company offers production-grade blueprints for core workflows like loan origination, KYC, and regulatory reporting. Its industry-specific super agents, Amadeo for banking and Benji for insurance, combine LLMs with deterministic logic to handle high-stakes tasks with transparency and control. With new AI-risk mandates from the SEC and EU on the horizon, enterprises are actively seeking agent architectures that can meet evolving compliance standards, which is exactly what Lyzr delivers.With 60 paying customers and $1.5 million in annual recurring revenue, Lyzr is on track to reach $2 million this quarter and expects to break even by August 2025. The company is scaling deliberately through product maturity and blueprint reuse, not just capital expansion. Sam is live and actively managing investor discussions. Interested parties can connect with the agent directly to begin the diligence process. The Series A round is underway, with early interest already committed.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes.

