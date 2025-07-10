The Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration And International Trade Of Republic Of Mauritius To Visit Japan

MENAFN - African Press Organization) TOKYO, Japan, July 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

Hon. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Republic of Mauritius will pay a visit to Japan from July 13 to 16.

During his stay in Japan, the Minister will meet with Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and will participate in the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as official guest of the Government of Japan.

The visit of the Minister is expected to further develop the bilateral relations between Japan and Mauritius.

